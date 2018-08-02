Rick Ankiel returns to mound, strikes out a batter in Bluegrass World Series
Ankiel is part of a roster of former MLB players taking on college kids
While the baseball world focused on the trade deadline earlier this week, the inaugural Bluegrass World Series opened at Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville.
What is the Bluegrass World Series, you ask? It is an six-day event (July 30 to Aug. 4) pitting a team of former MLB players against seven collegiate teams. Among the MLB players participating in the event are Jake Peavy, Nick Swisher, Tim Hudson, Jonathan Papelbon, Ben Sheets, and new Hall of Famer Chipper Jones. Here's the roster.
Also on the roster: Rick Ankiel. The 39-year-old pitcher-turner-outfielder returned to the mound Wednesday night and struck out the only batter he faced. It was Ankiel's first time on a mound since he gave up pitching for good in 2004. Here's the video:
That looked like an elevated fastball to me. I wonder if Ankiel broke out the curveball. Gosh, he had one of the nastiest curveballs in the game before the yips settled in. Ankiel struck out 194 batters in 175 innings as a 20-year-old rookie in 2000, and that was before everyone seemed to strike out 10 batters a game.
The Bluegrass World Series is an event intended to simply celebrate the game of baseball. "Our vision is to make a true and lasting impact in the Louisville community and beyond," says the event's website. Pretty neat idea.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Wednesday: A's catch M's in AL West
Keep it right here for all of Wednesday's MLB action
-
Johnny Cueto needs Tommy John surgery
The veteran right-hander might not return until 2020
-
Yankees, Red Sox in deadline chess match
The Yankees and Red Sox are set to begin a big four-game series Thursday night
-
Yankees vs. Red Sox: How to watch
Every game matters for the Yankees as they play catch-up to the first-place Red Sox
-
Nats DFA Kelley; potential landing spots
Kelley should find a new home sooner than later
-
Happ has hand, foot and mouth disease
First Noah Syndergaard and now the newly-acquired Yankees starter J.A. Happ. What's going on...