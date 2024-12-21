Hall of Fame outfielder Rickey Henderson has died the league announced Saturday. He was 65.

Henderson has a case for being recognized as the greatest leadoff hitter in Major League Baseball history. Over his 25-year career, he amassed a .279/.401/.419 slash line (127 OPS+) with 297 home runs and 1,406 stolen bases. His stolen-base ability earned him the "Man of Steal" nickname, and to this day, he remains the all-time leader in swiped bags (as well as runs scored and caught stealings). Furthermore, he's one of just three players to ever steal 100 bases or more in three separate seasons, with the others being Vince Coleman and the original Billy Hamilton (who did it four times in the late 1800s).

"For multiple generations of baseball fans, Rickey Henderson was the gold standard of base stealing and leadoff hitting. Rickey was one of the most accomplished and beloved Athletics of all-time. He also made an impact with many other Clubs during a quarter-century career like no other. Rickey epitomized speed, power and entertainment in setting the tone at the top of the lineup. When we considered new rules for the game in recent years, we had the era of Rickey Henderson in mind," Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement Saturday.

"Rickey earned universal respect, admiration and awe from sports fans. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I send my deepest condolences to Rickey's family, his friends and former teammates, A's fans and baseball fans everywhere."

Legendary baseball author Bill James observed that "if you could split him in two, you'd have two Hall of Famers." There's validity to that assertion. Henderson's contributions were estimated to be worth 111.1 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's calculations, or the 19th most in the sport's history.

Henderson's brilliant play resulted in him earning 10 All-Star Game designations, three Silver Slugger Awards, a Gold Glove Award, and the 1990 American League Most Valuable Player Award. He won two World Series titles during his career: one with the 1989 Oakland Athletics, the other with the 1993 Toronto Blue Jays. In 2009, on his first time on the ballot, he was elected in to the Baseball of Fame.

"A legend on and off the field, Rickey was a devoted son, dad, friend, grandfather, brother, uncle, and a truly humble soul," Henderson's wife, Pamela, said in a statement with his daughters. "Rickey lived his life with integrity, and his love for baseball was paramount. Now, Rickey is at peace with the Lord, cherishing the extraordinary moments and achievements he leaves behind.We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, support, and heartfelt memories from family, friends, and fans — all of which have brought immense comfort. We also extend our sincere gratitude to MLB, the Oakland A's, and the incredible doctors and nurses at UCSF who cared for Rickey with dedication and compassion. Your prayers and kindness mean more than words can express."

While Henderson is best remembered for his 14 seasons with the Athletics, the team that drafted him from nearby Oakland Technical High School, he also suited up for the New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, New York Mets, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox, then-Anaheim Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, and those aforementioned Blue Jays. In an attempt to further extend his career, he would later appear for various independent league teams, such as the Newark Bears (of the Atlantic League) and the San Diego Surf Dawgs of the Golden League.

In addition to being an all-time great player, Henderson featured one of the sport's biggest personalities. Journalist Tom Verducci wrote of Henderson in 2003: "There are certain figures in American history who have passed into the realm of cultural mythology, as if reality could no longer contain their stories: Johnny Appleseed. Wild Bill Hickok. Davy Crockett. Rickey Henderson. They exist on the sometimes narrow margin between Fact and Fiction."

Henderson very much existed, and will continue to as part of the great story of baseball.