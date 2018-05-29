Rizzo slide controversy makes MLB look incompetent and their replay review process seem dumb

The big controversy du jour in the world of Major League Baseball is the slide home by Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo in which he took out Pirates catcher Elias Diaz. Here's the play, for those who haven't seen it yet:

Now, here's the rule (emphasis mine). When reading the part I've bolded, go back and watch the view from about the 1:15 mark on the above video:

When sliding into a base in an attempt to break up a double play, a runner has to make a "bona fide slide." Such is defined as the runner making contact with the ground before reaching the base, being able to reach the base with a hand or foot, being able to remain on the base at the completion of the slide (except at home plate) and not changing his path for the purpose of initiating contact with a fielder. The slide rule prohibits runners from using a "roll block" or attempting to initiate contact with the fielder by elevating and kicking his leg above the fielder's knee, throwing his arm or his upper body or grabbing the fielder. When a violation of the slide rule occurs, the offending runner and the batter-runner will be called out. Accidental contact can occur in the course of a permissible slide, and a runner will not be called for interference if contact is caused by a fielder being in the runner's legal pathway to the base.

I don't know how you could watch the view I pointed out and believe Rizzo didn't change his path for the purpose of initiating contact. I mean, I'm a Cubs fan so I'd have a biased perspective here, but he pretty clearly went out of his way to make sure he broke up the double play. He even said after the game his intent was to break up the double play.

I've tried for so long to go easy on replay. I initially was excited that MLB was instituting a replay system, because one had to have figured it would be a nice way to fix blatantly missed calls. Instead we went through a season of the manager slowly walking out and delaying a game before he decided whether to challenge or not. We still get stuff against the spirit of the rule where a player touches the base and then for a split second his torso comes a millimeter off the bag with his hands passing the bag as his knees get there called out. Like this:

We still see calls that look like they should be overturned upheld and vice versa. And now we have multiple adults who are professionally trained to know the baseball rulebook and interpret replays watching Rizzo clearly violate a rule and uphold the ruling on the field.

MLB then is forced to admit the call was wrong the next day. Just brutal here, MLB.

How in the world does this get missed? I'm lost. It was an obvious violation of the rule. Also, the league just reached out to tell Rizzo it wasn't "dirty."

Rizzo said the league stressed to them they didn’t feel it was dirty, just illegal. Source says no further discipline. FYI — Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) May 29, 2018

Dirty implies an intent to injure and while I agree that wasn't the case here, why is the league reaching out to say "hey, what you did was wrong, but it's cool?" What purpose does that serve? Just release a statement saying that the replay was botched, Rizzo won't be disciplined but this slide was a clear violation of the slide rule that needs to be better enforced moving forward. Rizzo would understand the league didn't consider it dirty if he wasn't disciplined.

Further, reporters from both the Pirates and Cubs clubhouses indicated that lots of players were saying they felt like the rule is too ambiguous and they didn't know what Rizzo did was illegal, since he was able to touch the plate. How is that even possible? When a new rule is implemented, how is MLB not going through what exactly is acceptable and what isn't, to the point that pretty much every player knows exactly what is legal and what isn't?

Hopefully the people involved in the bad review Monday were privately held accountable. It's was a blatant miss.

Get your house in order, Rob Manfred and Joe Torre. This is unacceptable and replay continues to disappoint.