Rizzo's homer against Nationals held up on review after Cubs fan reaches to catch it
The two-run shot put the Cubs in Game 2 of the NLDS in Washington
The Cubs and Nationals played Game 2 of the NLDS on Saturday (CHC-WAS GameTracker). In the fourth, Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo put the reigning champs up with a two-run homer to right ...
.@ARizzo44’s thing?— MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2017
Crushing baseballs on the regular. #NLDSpic.twitter.com/rgiqKMkCgJ
If you looked closely, you may have noticed that a fan reached for and caught Rizzo's home run ball. Here's a closer look at that fan's snare, and here's a blown-up and grainy screenshot of it ...
That's a reach! The railing, however, is set back from the outfield walls, so appearances can be deceiving in this instance. Also ...
Do you take the lifelong Cubs fan at his word when he says he didn't reach over the wall? That's your decision. In any event, Rizzo's homer was held up on review, so it counts.
