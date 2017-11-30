Road To Atlanta Podcast Episode 29: Meeting Max Fried
Road To Atlanta Podcast Episode 29: Meeting Max Fried
Max Fried hops on the podcast to talk all things baseball.
Happy to announce the newest episode of Road To Atlanta in which Braves LHP Max Fried hops on Skype with us and answers our questions. We ask a wide array of questions ranging from how he felt being traded to the Braves, to mentally recovering from Tommy John surgery.
You can check us out on iTunes, and SoundCloud. We would love for you to rate us, the higher the better! Take a listen to the newest episode just below.
-
Angels GM confirms interest in Ohtani
Halos GM Billy Eppler said the cap space acquired in Thursday's trade is meant to use to pursue...
-
Report: Mets interested in Bruce reunion
The former Met could help out at first base and in the outfield
-
J-Lo endorses A-Rod as Yankees skipper
Jenny From The Block thinks her boyfriend would make a fine skipper for the Yankees
-
Ranking the top free agent 3Bs
It's a top-heavy class for any team seeking a starting-caliber third baseman
-
Petit, Boxberger, Johnson join new teams
The A's added Yusmeiro Petit, the Diamondbacks grabbed Brad Boxberger, and the Angels lassoed...
-
A new Giants-Marlins Stanton trade rumor
The Marlins would reportedly get very little in return outside of salary relief