Road To Atlanta Podcast Episode 29: Meeting Max Fried

Max Fried hops on the podcast to talk all things baseball.

Happy to announce the newest episode of Road To Atlanta in which Braves LHP Max Fried hops on Skype with us and answers our questions. We ask a wide array of questions ranging from how he felt being traded to the Braves, to mentally recovering from Tommy John surgery.

You can check us out on iTunes, and SoundCloud. We would love for you to rate us, the higher the better! Take a listen to the newest episode just below.