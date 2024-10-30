Amid the fallout over two New York Yankees fans interfering with Mookie Betts as he attempted to retrieve a foul ball in Game 4 of the World Series, legendary NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski revealed during an appearance on "Up & Adams" that he is friends from college with Austin Capobianco, one of the two fans in question. Gronkowski said that he knew Capobianco from Arizona State, where Capobianco was a player on the school's club ice hockey team.

"Let me tell you, the whole hockey team, they were absolute maniacs. They were animals -- indescribable how wild these guys were," Gronkowski said. "Him doing that represents him very well. He is all in for his teams, he is all in for the Yankees, I remember him talking about the Yankees all the time how he loves them so much. And that describes him perfectly: Just doing whatever it takes to help his team out.

"He's a beauty. He is a beauty. And I just want to say congratulations Austin for shining when your moment came."

Gronkowski prefaced his comments by saying that he had not spoken with Capobianco "in awhile," and also that the actions of him and friend John Peter were not acceptable. "But when you're that big of a fan," Gronkowski said, "That's what fans do."

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end seemingly went back and forth between walking his comments back and doubling down on them, seeming to do the latter in a post made later on X.

Compared to Gronkowski, both the New York Yankees and Major League Baseball found the incident to be no laughing matter. On Wednesday, the Yankees announced that both fans involved in the incident would be banned from Game 5 of the World Series, the team's final home game of 2024.

"The safety and security of players, fans and Stadium staff is the foundational element of every event held at Yankee Stadium, and it cannot be compromised," read a statement by the Yankees. "Tonight marks the final home game of year, and we want every ounce of our fans' passion on display. Yankee Stadium is known for its energy and intensity, however the exuberance of supporting one's team can never cross the line into intentionally putting players at physical risk.

"The Yankees and Major League Baseball maintain a zero-tolerance policy toward the type of behavior displayed last night. These fans will not be permitted to attend tonight's game in any capacity."