Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred explained and defended his decision on Tuesday to name Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Jacob Misiorowski to the All-Star Game -- that despite Misiorowski having appeared in just five games to date at the big-league level.

Manfred, speaking to the Baseball Writers' Association of America on Tuesday, cited "the excitement that was going to be generated, the fan interest in seeing this guy," according to ESPN.

"He's a very, very good pitcher on a very very good run right now," Manfred said. "Do I understand five starts is short? Yeah, I do. And do I want to make that the norm? No, I don't. But I think it was the right decision given where we were."

Misiorowski, 23, compiled a 2.81 ERA and a 3.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 25 innings. Provided he pitches in Tuesday night's Midsummer Classic, he'll establish a new record for the fewest appearances by an active All-Star Game participant. That record had belonged to Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Paul Skenes, who had pitched in 11 games prior to starting last year's All-Star Game.

Misiorowski's appointment had drawn criticism, particularly from the Philadelphia Phillies clubhouse. The Phillies believed that left-handers Cristopher Sánchez and Ranger Suárez were more deserving of a spot on the roster. (Suárez reportedly declined an invitation and Sánchez's candidacy was complicated by MLB's availability requirement for replacements.)

"What a joke," shortstop Trea Turner told The Athletic about Misiorowski's naming to the roster. "That's f---ing terrible. I mean, that's terrible, dude."

Misiorowski, despite his youth and inexperience, seemed to have a measured response to the controversy when CBS Sports' Matt Snyder asked him during Monday's All-Star Game media availability session.

"I don't think the guys are coming after me," he said. "I don't think there's anything that I did in particular that they're coming after, but it's a decision that was made and you gotta live with it."