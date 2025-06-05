Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred reinstated Pete Rose along with 16 other dead players last month in a move that he now admits was influenced by President Donald Trump, among others.

In February, Trump voiced his support for Rose, who died in September, posting on social media: "Over the next few weeks I will be signing a complete pardon of Pete Rose, who shouldn't have been gambling on baseball, but only bet on his team winning. He never betted against himself, or the other team. He had the most hits, by far, in baseball history, and won more games than anyone in sports history."

Manfred and Trump also met at the White House in April to "discuss issues pertaining to baseball," the league confirmed in a statement.

Barely two months after Trump's posts, Manfred reinstated Rose, "Shoeless" Joe Jackson and 15 others who had previously received permanent bans from baseball. As the players are dead, the move is largely symbolic, though it does open the door for Rose, Jackson and/or a few others to have a shot at making the Hall of Fame.

On Wednesday, Manfred said President Trump's support of Rose impacted his decision but that he also listened to many other people.

"The president was one of a number of voices that was supportive of the idea that this was the right decision," Manfred said Wednesday during a news conference at an owners meeting (via the Associated Press). "Obviously, I have respect for the office and the advice that he gave I paid attention to, but I had a lot of other people that were weighing in on the topic, as well.

"Those who really think about the reasons that I did it think that it is the right decision, and other people I think largely get confused with whether [Rose]'s going to be in the Hall of Fame or not and maybe don't think that was so good."

The Hall of Fame has announced that the next time Rose, Jackson or any others from this list could be considered would be in December 2027 on the Classic Baseball Era Committee.