Robinson Canó's time with the San Diego Padres is reportedly nearing its end, according to Jon Heyman. The Padres are expected to request Canó's permission to option him to the minors on Thursday. Canó has enough service time to reject any optional assignment, and he can in turn elect free agency instead.

Canó, 39, signed with the Padres in mid-May after being released by the New York Mets. He entered Wednesday's game having taken 33 plate appearances with San Diego, in which he'd hit .094/.121/.094 with 10 strikeouts and one walk. Canó had previously batted .195/.233/.268 in 12 games with the Mets.

It's unclear how Canó will be received on the open market. Reports from when he signed with the Padres indicated that other teams were interested in adding him to their rosters. His seasonal numbers still represent a small-sample size, but the combination of his age; him missing the entire 2021 season because of a suspension over a failed drug test; and his underlying data thus far suggest that his days as a productive big-league hitter are in the past.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Indeed, Canó's average exit velocity this season is more than three miles per hour slower than it was in 2020. His maximum exit velocity is down nearly five ticks. His whiff rate is up, and so is his groundball rate. Statistically, he doesn't appear to be a hitter in decline so much as a hitter who has already declined.

Should this prove to be the end of the road for Canó, he'll head into retirement having amassed a .301/.351/.489 (125 OPS+) slash line with 335 home runs and 68.6 Wins Above Replacement over parts of 17 big-league seasons. He's an eight-time All-Star, a five-time Silver Slugger Award recipient, and a two-time Gold Glove Award winner. He also finished in the top five of Most Valuable Player Award voting on five separate occasions.