Robinson Cano releases statement on 80-game PED suspension: 'I wish that I had been more careful'

Robinson Cano will not fight the 80-game suspension he received from MLB on Tuesday after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

That's according to the Seattle Mariners second baseman himself.

In an apologetic statement on his near-half-season ban, the star 35-year-old admitted that he used Furosemide, a drug that's used to treat high blood pressure or aid "fluid retention," said he wished "that I had been more careful" and apologized to his "family, friends, fans, teammates and the Mariners organization."

Cano, who had yet to miss a Mariners game this season after his 23-home run campaign in 2017, said in his statement that he does not consider Furosemide a "performance-enhancing drug" and that he received it from a "licensed doctor in the Dominican Republic to treat a medical ailment." But the same drug was targeted by MLB in suspensions of several minor-league players in recent years, and Cano still acknowledged that he should have avoided it.

Here is the complete statement from Cano, whose time on the disabled list with a recently fractured hand will count toward his suspension: