Robinson Cano returns to the New York spotlight as an underrated player for 120 million reasons

Robinson Cano is headed back to New York in one of the biggest trades of this offseason. Elite-level closer Edwin Diaz is being completely overshadowed here and he greatly moves the needle for the Mets, but in judging from the reactions I've been seeing for weeks, Cano seems to have become underrated by the masses.

Here are the main reasons:

Cano has spent the last five seasons mired in Seattle. The team has the longest playoff drought in baseball and virtually never gets any national spotlight. Cano was suspended for 80 games last year for violating the Joint Drug Agreement. He has a huge contract. Far too many people get caught up in gigantic contracts and start droning on about how said player "isn't worth that much." We'll even hear people say, "nobody is worth that much!" (Meanwhile, the owners keep lining their pockets). There's a notion out there that he can't play second base anymore and will soon need to be a DH. He's 36 years old.

In Cano's first four seasons with the Mariners, he hit .295/.351/.472 (128 OPS+) with an average of 34 doubles, 24 homers and 90 RBI. He produced an average of 5.1 WAR per season -- for reference, 5.0 is an All-Star level on that scale. In this era of Major League Baseball swimming in billions of dollars, this level of production from a second baseman isn't worth $24 million per season ... it's worth more.

Even looping in last season, Cano has been a bargain for the Mariners. It was only 80 games, but he hit .303/.374/.471 with a 3.2 WAR.

I'm not sure I agree with the specific calculation, but in using their version of WAR along with how much money MLB teams are spending on player salary, Fangraphs calculates how much money a player was actually worth in a season.

In Cano's five years in Seattle, Fangraphs estimates he was worth $163.7 million. Again, he made $120 million, so by that estimation, he was worth $43.7 million in surplus value to the Mariners.

Baseball is a team sport, more so than other sports like basketball. He can only bat once every nine times and field balls hit to his general area. Cano to this point was much better than his contract. Yes, he has been underpaid on his deal so far.

He's not slowing down just yet, either. After returning from his suspension, Cano hit .317/.363/.497 with 12 doubles, six homers and 27 RBI in 41 games. In his last 29 games, he slashed .351/.410/.568.

As far as the defensive concerns, Cano posted a positive defensive WAR in each of the last three seasons. He had four defensive runs saved in 561 1/3 innings at second base last season. Nearly every defensive metric there is had Cano as an above-average defender at second base last season. He's aged well to this point, so the notion that he has to be moved to first base or DH either immediately or within the next two years is folly. Come age 40, sure, but he's got time to stick at second for a bit.

Part of the reason for the public outcry about him being a first baseman or DH is the fault of the Mariners. They moved Dee Gordon to second base with Cano's suspension and then shoehorned them both into the field upon Cano's return. To the masses, this triggered the thought that Cano can't handle second anymore, and it's just not true.

Cano isn't without concerns moving forward, of course. There's a reason the deal to the Mets was so complicated and needed Diaz attached. Cano is 36 and he certainly wouldn't get five years and $120 million on the open market; not even close to that. Deals like Cano's with Seattle come with a kind of unspoken agreement that the value comes in the first half -- as the Mariners already got -- with hopes for productive years six and seven while most know the last few years will be mostly dead money.

The Mets are now in the position of trying to get years six and seven from that deal with great production. Here's the thing, though: The Mariners are eating some of the money. If Cano has two great years, and that's entirely possible, while the Mets make a playoff run, this deal will have been worth the Cano part.

The Steamer projection system has Cano hitting .283/.343/.460 with 23 homers and 87 RBI. I'll take the over on every category if he's healthy and avoids another suspension. I like the league switch and don't underestimate his likely excitement about returning to the Big Apple spotlight.

Robinson Cano is still a beast. Don't get caught up in the five things I listed in the intro. Pay attention to the actual details.