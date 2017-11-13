Rockies, 29 other teams, could use Giancarlo Stanton and Shohei Ohtani

Rockies news and links for November 13, 2017

Assessing the trade market for Giancarlo Stanton | MLB Trade Rumors

Yes, the Rockies are included in this write-up. The “why it works” section states that it’s a reasonable area of improvement for the Rockies, considering the uncertainty of the outfield despite the appearance of depth. Carlos González is unlikely to return, Charlie Blackmon and Gerardo Parra will be free agents after 2018, and the mere existence of Raimel Tapia and David Dahl remains in question. Also the Rockies have the prospect capital to swing a trade.

The “why it doesn’t” work section mentions the fact that the Rockies don’t really need to make this type of splashy acquisition. Jeff Todd also mentions that while there will be room in the outfield, it will probably be filled by Ian Desmond. That, and maybe the Marlins would want some of those good pitching prospects in return.

The Rockies will need offensive help in 2018, but there are more reasons to pass on acquiring Stanton than there are to pursue him.

Shohei Ohtani will be posted this offseason | SBNation.com

There are many reasons to look forward to the 2018 season. It's baseball, for one. But another, more specific, reason is that Shohei Ohtani will very likely be playing in Major League Baseball. Ohtani is a true two-way player in Japan. He bats right, and over the last two seasons he's hit .327/.409/.564. He throws left, and in 2016, he posted a 1.86 ERA in 140 innings pitched. He threw just 25.1 innings in 2017 though. In both seasons combined, he struck out about 10.5 batters per nine innings. That's easier to do when you can dial it up to 100 mph.

The Rockies along with 29 other teams could really use someone like Shohei Ohtani. It would be great if he ended up in purple pinstripes, but I'm not holding my breath. Seeing him compete in the majors at all will be pretty dang cool anyway.