Rockies at Brewers Game 1: Milwaukee takes early lead on Christian Yelich's two-run shot

If someone would've told me the Brewers would take a 2-0 lead in the third inning in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Rockies, I'd have bet on Christian Yelich hitting a home run with Lorenzo Cain on base. It's been those two -- with Yelich heavy on the power -- driving the Brewers' train all year, especially in the stretch run when the team caught fire.

Sure enough, Yelich came through after Cain got on base.

YELICH!! ARE YOU KIDDING ME?



This guy is on straight 🔥!@Brewers take the 2-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/GwmERP9tGe — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 4, 2018

Yelich is likely to win the NL MVP on the strength of hitting .326/.402/.598 this season, with his power surge leading the way. His previous career high in home runs was 21. He hit 36 while leading the majors in HR/flyball percentage at 35 (no one else was even at 30).

He especially went crazy late, with 15 homers through July, 11 in August and 10 in September. He was all kinds of locked in and it appears he's still got that launch angle thing working here in the playoffs.