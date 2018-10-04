Rockies at Brewers Game 1: Milwaukee takes early lead on Christian Yelich's two-run shot
The Brewers took a lead on a home run. Who else? Yelich!
If someone would've told me the Brewers would take a 2-0 lead in the third inning in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Rockies, I'd have bet on Christian Yelich hitting a home run with Lorenzo Cain on base. It's been those two -- with Yelich heavy on the power -- driving the Brewers' train all year, especially in the stretch run when the team caught fire.
Sure enough, Yelich came through after Cain got on base.
Yelich is likely to win the NL MVP on the strength of hitting .326/.402/.598 this season, with his power surge leading the way. His previous career high in home runs was 21. He hit 36 while leading the majors in HR/flyball percentage at 35 (no one else was even at 30).
He especially went crazy late, with 15 homers through July, 11 in August and 10 in September. He was all kinds of locked in and it appears he's still got that launch angle thing working here in the playoffs.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Watch Rockies-Brewers NLDS Game 1
The Rockies and Brewers start the National League Division Series on Thursday
-
Judge regaining power after wrist injury
Judge hit a long home run in the Wild Card Game
-
Indians-Astros ALDS preview, picks
The defending champs figure to have a real test in the opening series
-
Rockies-Brewers NLDS preview
Here's a preview of an October series never before seen
-
Watch Braves-Dodgers NLDS Game 1
The Braves and Dodgers will begin their NLDS on Thursday
-
Watch Yankees-Red Sox ALDS Game 1
The Red Sox and Yankees meet in their first playoff series since 2004 on Friday