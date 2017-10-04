Rockies at D-Backs lineups: Desmond coming off the bench in NL Wild Card Game
How will the two line up for Wednesday's winner-take-all game? Let's take a look.
With the AL Wild Card game in the books, Wednesday brings us the NL version. It pits the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Arizona's Chase Field at 8:08 p.m. ET. For info on how to watch the game, we've already got that covered.
As for the lineups, let's take a look:
Visiting Rockies
- Charlie Blackmon , CF
- D.J. LeMahieu, 2B
- Carlos Gonzalez , RF
- Nolan Arenado , 3B
- Trevor Story , SS
- Gerardo Parra , LF
- Mark Reynolds , 1B
- Jonathan Lucroy , C
- Jon Gray , RHP
Ian Desmond starts on the bench, with Parra in left and Reynolds at first. It isn't really a shock, but it's notable. Overall, this entire lineup is probably how many Rockies fans would've guessed it.
Home Diamondbacks
- David Peralta , LF
- Ketel Marte , SS
-
Paul Goldschmidt
, 1B
- J.D. Martinez, RF
- Jake Lamb , 3B
- A.J. Pollock, CF
-
Daniel Descalso
, 2B
- Jeff Mathis , C
- Zack Greinke , RHP
Possibly the most notable thing here is the D-Backs going defense behind the plate instead of offense with Chris Iannetta . Otherwise, Pollock spent much of the year in the top two spots in the order, but in the last couple weeks manager Torey Luvollo started to employ him in the six-hole some.
-
