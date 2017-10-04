Rockies at D-Backs lineups: Desmond coming off the bench in NL Wild Card Game

How will the two line up for Wednesday's winner-take-all game? Let's take a look.

With the AL Wild Card game in the books, Wednesday brings us the NL version. It pits the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Arizona's Chase Field at 8:08 p.m. ET. For info on how to watch the game, we've already got that covered. 

As for the lineups, let's take a look:

Visiting Rockies

  1. Charlie Blackmon , CF
  2. D.J. LeMahieu, 2B
  3. Carlos Gonzalez , RF
  4. Nolan Arenado , 3B
  5. Trevor Story , SS
  6. Gerardo Parra , LF
  7. Mark Reynolds , 1B
  8. Jonathan Lucroy , C
  9. Jon Gray , RHP

Ian Desmond starts on the bench, with Parra in left and Reynolds at first. It isn't really a shock, but it's notable. Overall, this entire lineup is probably how many Rockies fans would've guessed it. 

Home Diamondbacks

  1. David Peralta , LF
  2. Ketel Marte , SS
  3. Paul Goldschmidt , 1B
  4. J.D. Martinez, RF
  5. Jake Lamb , 3B
  6. A.J. Pollock, CF
  7. Daniel Descalso , 2B
  8. Jeff Mathis , C
  9. Zack Greinke , RHP

Possibly the most notable thing here is the D-Backs going defense behind the plate instead of offense with Chris Iannetta . Otherwise, Pollock spent much of the year in the top two spots in the order, but in the last couple weeks manager Torey Luvollo started to employ him in the six-hole some. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered the last six World Series beginning with the epic 2011 Fall Classic. The former Indiana University... Full Bio

