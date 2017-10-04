Rockies at D-Backs lineups: Desmond coming off the bench in NL Wild Card Game

With the AL Wild Card game in the books, Wednesday brings us the NL version. It pits the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Arizona's Chase Field at 8:08 p.m. ET. For info on how to watch the game, we've already got that covered.

As for the lineups, let's take a look:

Visiting Rockies

Charlie Blackmon , CF D.J. LeMahieu, 2B Carlos Gonzalez , RF Nolan Arenado , 3B Trevor Story , SS Gerardo Parra , LF Mark Reynolds , 1B Jonathan Lucroy , C Jon Gray , RHP

Ian Desmond starts on the bench, with Parra in left and Reynolds at first. It isn't really a shock, but it's notable. Overall, this entire lineup is probably how many Rockies fans would've guessed it.

Home Diamondbacks

David Peralta , LF Ketel Marte , SS Paul Goldschmidt , 1B

J.D. Martinez, RF Jake Lamb , 3B A.J. Pollock, CF Daniel Descalso , 2B

Jeff Mathis , C Zack Greinke , RHP

Possibly the most notable thing here is the D-Backs going defense behind the plate instead of offense with Chris Iannetta . Otherwise, Pollock spent much of the year in the top two spots in the order, but in the last couple weeks manager Torey Luvollo started to employ him in the six-hole some.