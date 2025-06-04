It took two months, but the Colorado Rockies finally have their first series win of 2025. Hunter Goodman's eighth inning solo home run helped the Rockies to a 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on Tuesday night (box score). That combined with Monday's win (COL 6, MIA 4) clinched the series victory for Colorado. They'll go for the three-game sweep (!) on Wednesday.

Here is Goodman's go-ahead blast. He leads the Rockies with 10 homers and 35 RBI.

Not only is this Colorado's first series win of 2025, it snaps a 22-series losing streak dating back to last season. That is the longest series losing streak in baseball history. Prior to this week against the Marlins, the Rockies last won a series last Sept. 16-18 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. They won two of three that series.

Tuesday's win improved the Rockies to 11-50 this season and this is their second two-game winning streak. They also won two straight games on April 30 (vs. Atlanta Braves) and May 1 (vs. San Francisco Giants). That was two different series, however, so it did not lead to a series win. Just wins in consecutive games.

Of course, the Rockies remain on pace to be the worst team in baseball history. They are on pace to lose 133 games this year, easily clearing the 121 games the Chicago White Sox lost last year. That is the modern record. The Rockies need to go 31-70 the rest of the way to finish with a better record than last year's White Sox.

The Rockies will send lefty Kyle Freeland to the mound Wednesday as they try for the series sweep -- something they haven't done since taking all three games from the San Diego Padres from May 13-15 of last year. The Marlins will start righty Cal Quantrill. Tuesday's loss dropped Miami to 23-36 this year. That is the sixth worst record in baseball.