Rockies' Brendan Rodgers will reportedly become the latest top prospect summoned to the big leagues

Yet another top prospect is coming to the big leagues. Just weeks after the Blue Jays called up Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and days after the Brewers called up Keston Huira and the Braves called up Austin Riley, MLB.com's Thomas Harding reports the Rockies are expected to summon infielder Brendan Rodgers in time for their next game Friday. The team has not confirmed the move.

The move has been under discussion for some time. But a knee-on-knee collision between regular shortstop Trevor Story and left fielder Raimel Tapia during the ninth inning of Wednesday's 6-5, 10-inning loss to the Red Sox at Fenway Park may have helped solidify the decision. Story left the contest with what he told reporters was "just a bone bruise" on his left knee.

Rodgers, a natural shortstop, has played some second and third base throughout his minor league career. The Rockies could use him at shortstop until Story heals up, then shift him to second base, where they've received some of the worst production in baseball. Here are Colorado's second base ranks:

Batting average: .200 (26th)

.200 (26th) On-base percentage: .264 (27th)

.264 (27th) Slugging percentage: .250 (30th)

.250 (30th) Home runs: 0 (!)

0 (!) WAR: minus-0.8 (30th)

Rookie Garrett Hampson (.194/.224/..269), who was sent to Triple-A earlier this week, and converted third baseman Ryan McMahon (.242/.336/.364) have received the majority of the playing time at second base. Rodgers is an obvious solution to Colorado's second base problem once Story's healthy and ready to play.

The 22-year-old Rodgers was the third overall pick in the 2015 draft and he currently owns a .356/.421/.644 batting line with ten doubles and nine home runs in 35 Triple-A games this season. MLB.com ranks him as the tenth best prospect in baseball. Here is a snippet of their scouting report:

Rodgers has displayed premium bat speed from the outset of his career, with the ability to hit for average and power. He barrels balls up consistently and can drive the ball to all fields, with plenty of over-the-fence power now, and with more to come ... While not overly quick, his arm, hands and instincts would allow him to stick at shortstop long term and the Rockies believe he's above-average at second and third as well.

Despite scoring double-digit runs in five of their last 12 games, the Rockies own a team 86 OPS+ this season, meaning they've been 14 percent below league average offensively once adjusting for ballpark. Rodgers should give the lineup a nice shot in the arm. Also, Rodgers plus Story and Nolan Arenado could quickly emerge as one of the top infields in the game.

At this point of the season, any player with zero MLB service time (like Rodgers) who gets called up has already had his free agency pushed back one year. Rodgers will not be eligible to hit the open market until after the 2025 season. The Rockies control him the next six years plus four and a half months or so.

Fantasy Impact

CBSSports.com fantasy editor Chris Towers says Rodgers is "the kind of prospect who can make a significant impact for Fantasy." Rodgers should hit for power and benefit from a Coors Field boost. From Towers:

That chance is here, and you should expect Rodgers to play close to everyday now that he's up. And he's the kind of prospect who can make a significant impact for Fantasy, especially playing half his games at Coors. He projects to be a plus power hitter, with three straight seasons of at least 17 homers in no more than 114 games. Don't expect much speed, but Rodgers could be a four-category contributor in this Rockies lineup. Down the road, it wouldn't shock me to see Rodgers ride the thin air of Coors Field to a top-two-round draft spot someday. For now, he's a must-add Fantasy option, somewhere between Hiura (my favorite callup of the week) and Riley. When waivers run, you should be willing to put up 25% of your FAAB budget down.

