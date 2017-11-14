Rockies casting wide net in search for bullpen help

As the offseason gets underway, finding relief help seems to be the top priority for the Rockies.

Rockies' Jeff Bridich mulling bullpen options - MLB.com

Thomas Harding and AJ Cassavell report from the GM meetings in Orlando that the Rockies are making shoring up the back of the bullpen a priority this winter. With relievers Pat Neshek, Jake McGee and Greg Holland all set to hit free agency, Rockies GM Jeff Bridich said that, while the team likes their internal options, adding to them via free agency or trade is a very likely route for them to take.

The 2018 Free Agent 50 (Part 2) - Baseball Prospectus

As he ranks the top 50 free agents this offseason, Bryan Grosnick floats a couple of possible relief options for the Rockies. Grosnick notes Colorado as a possible destination for veteran closer Fernadno Rodney, ranked 38th on his list, and reliever Anthony Swarzak, who comes in at 41st.

Another Dodgers winner, Cody Bellinger takes Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year – BBWAA

A pair of Rockies pitchers finished in the top nine in voting for the NL Rookie of the Year, with German Marquez coming in fifth and Kyle Freeland in seventh. Marquez appeared on six of 30 ballots, with a pair of second place votes and four third place votes while Freeland garnered a lone runner-up vote.

Rockies' Bud Black has case for NL MOY Award - MLB.com

Rockies manager Bud Black is a finalist for the NL Manager of the Year award, the winner of which will be revealed today, after leading the Rockies to the postseason for the first time since 2009. Thomas Harding says Black has a strong case for the honor against fellow finalists Torey Lovullo and Dave Roberts.