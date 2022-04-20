Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is making history off the field. Blackmon has reached an agreement with MaximBet to become the first active Major League Baseball player to endorse a sportsbook.

MaximBet will use Blackmon as a brand ambassador in various marketing campaigns and social media content for the sportsbook brand, according to ESPN. The company's attachment to Colorado played a part in the deal, Blackmon said.

"As I learned more about MaximBet, I knew this absolutely was the right brand for me," Blackmon said in a press release. "MaximBet has really attached itself to the local Colorado community, and I cannot wait to have some fun with MaximBet and surprising fans with incredible 'money can't buy' experiences all season."

As a part of baseball's new collective bargaining agreement, players are allowed to be involved in marketing and sponsorship deals with sportsbooks, but still aren't permitted to bet on baseball.

MaximBet, which ESPN describes as "an offshoot of the lifestyle brand Maxim" operates in 30 states, with Colorado being one of them. The sportsbook will be expanding into Indiana and Iowa in the near future.

This is just the latest step in MLB's connection to legalized sports gambling in the United States. Some stadiums already have sportsbooks on the premises and more are on the way.