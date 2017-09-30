Rockies clinch second NL wild-card spot after Brewers fall apart vs. Cardinals

The Colorado Rockies have punched their ticket to the postseason. Or, rather, the St. Louis Cardinals punched it for them.

Saturday afternoon, the Cardinals rallied to score seven unanswered runs to earn a win against the Brewers (STL 7, MIL 6), eliminating Milwaukee from wild-card contention and sending the Rockies to the postseason.

Here are the Rockies watching the end of the Brewers-Cardinals game and celebrating their postseason berth in the Coors Field home clubhouse:

The big hit Saturday was rookie Harrison Bader's go-ahead single in the eighth inning. The Brewers led 6-0 after two and a half innings, but St. Louis responded with four runs in the bottom of the third and three runs in the bottom of the eighth to take the lead.

The Rockies came into Saturday needing either a win or a Brewers loss to clinch a postseason spot, so they could've taken care of business themselves Saturday night, but that won't be necessary now.

This is the fourth postseason trip in Rockies franchise history. Here are the other three:

2009: Lost to Phillies in NLDS (3-1).

Lost to Phillies in NLDS (3-1). 2007: Lost to Red Sox in World Series (4-0).

Lost to Red Sox in World Series (4-0). 1995: Lost to Braves in NLDS (3-1).

Now that the Rockies have clinched, the NL postseason field is set. They will play the Diamondbacks at Chase Field in the Wild Card Game, with the winner moving on to play the Dodgers in the NLDS. The Cubs and Nationals will meet in the other NLDS.