Might the Colorado Rockies make sweeping changes amid a historically awful start to the 2025 season? It doesn't sound like general manager Bill Schmidt is ready to take that sort of approach.

In comments made before Saturday night's game against the Padres, Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt seemed to maintain a mostly positive tone and said he isn't quite ready to do something like fire manager Bud Black. Via the Denver Post:

"I feel for the fans, I feel for the people around here," Schmidt said. "I know we are better than we have played, but we are not good right now. We have to battle through it and get to the other side. "There are still a lot of games left. I think we can turn it around, but it's going to take a whole group to do it. The guys are working to get better." ---- "I think our guys are still playing hard, and that's what I look at," Schmidt said. "Guys are working hard every day, they come with energy, for the most part. I don't think we are (at that point of firing Black). Guys still believe in what we are doing and where we are headed. We are all frustrated."

For those who haven't yet checked the standings, the Rockies are currently 6-33, which is a .154 winning percentage and means they are on pace to go 25-137. Remember, the White Sox set a modern record in futility last season by going 41-121. The Rockies' run differential of -134 says they've played more like an 8-31 team, which is hardly of any consolation to Rockies fans, I'm sure.

That run differential took a huge blow Saturday night, when the Rockies were shut out in Coors Field by Padres' starter Stephen Kolek, who was making his second career MLB start. The Rockies also surrendered 21 runs.

Keep in mind Schmidt's comments were made before the utterly embarrassing 21-0 loss and surely -- hopefully? -- that is rock bottom.

Still, it was interesting to see him say something like "we can turn it around." What does that mean? Their season is already over, given that they are 19.5 games out of first in the NL West, trailing four playoff contenders who are all above .500.

"Just growth. Playing better baseball," he said. "We are not doing it right now, but we are capable of doing it."

It's difficult to argue that the Rockies are capable of playing better than a 137-loss team. A factual statement follows: Every Major League Baseball team in the history of the sport, so far, has been better than that.

If Schmidt does eventually pull the plug, he can rest assured that he won't be the first to fire an MLB manager this year: the Pirates ousted Derek Shelton last week just 38 games into the season.