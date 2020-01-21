Rockies GM says Nolan Arenado won't be traded this offseason

To hear Rockies GM Jeff Bridich tell it, it's time to stop all the Nolan Arenado trade talk.

Colorado's star third baseman has been the subject of numerous trade rumors this offseason, which is a consequence of the big contract extension he signed last winter plus his vocal frustrations with the Rockies' 91-loss campaign in 2019. The Cardinals, Rangers and Dodgers, among other teams, have been reported as having varying degrees of interest in Arenado. Now, though, it appears trade talks are off. Here's what Bridich had to say on the matter Monday, per Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post:

"With the season coming up and spring training on the horizon, we are going to start focusing on that. We have listened to teams regarding Nolan and really nothing has come of it. We are going to move forward pretty much as we expected — with Nolan in the purple and black and as our third baseman. "So we can put this to bed and collectively look forward to the upcoming season and work toward that."

Bridich acknowledges that trade discussions took place, but the Rockies apparently found those discussions wanting. As well, there's the matter of Arenado's full no-trade clause. While there's nothing ruling out Arenado talks at some point in the reasonably distant future, the Rockies, according to Bridich, will open the 2020 season with Arenado at the hot corner and anchoring the middle of the lineup.

Arenado is going into his age-29 campaign in 2020. The Rockies lifer has a 122 OPS+ for his career and a mark of 130 over the past four seasons, all while being an elite defender at third and showing uncommon durability. Arenado has to his credit seven Gold Gloves in seven seasons and five straight top-10 finishes in the NL MVP balloting.

As for his aforementioned contract extension, he signed an eight-year, $260 million pact in February 2019, and he's still owed $234 million over seven years. Arenado also has an opt-out after the 2021 season, which might explain why some teams were hesitant to deal for him.