Rockies go with Colorado-inspired update to spring training caps

The colors of the Colorado flag have been added to the Rockies’ batting practice and spring training caps for 2018.

Rockies using “Colorado cool” logo for 2018 spring training caps – The Denver Post

The Rockies have made an update to their batting practice and spring training caps for 2018. The caps, which look similar to the ones worn in 2017, now feature the Colorado state flag within the mountain logo. Patrick Saunders has a preview of the new look.

Rockies protect 4 players with 40-man roster - MLB.com

Prior to yesterday's deadline to protect players for next month's Rule 5 draft, the Rockies added four players to their 40-man roster. Outfielder Yonathan Daza, catcher Chris Rabago and pitchers Sam Howard and Jesus Tinoco. The name to know of the four is likely Howard, a 24-year-old lefty who had a 3.32 ERA last season in 24 games between Double-A Hartford and Triple-A Albuquerque.

Tigers add seven prospects to 40-man roster, sign LHP Ryan Carpenter - Detroit Free Press

Former Rockies minor leaguer Ryan Carpenter became the first player to sign a major league contract this offseason, inking a deal with the Detroit Tigers. Carpenter, a 27-year-old, posted a 4.15 ERA and 1.28 ERA in Albuquerque last season.

Larry Walker on 2018 Hall of Fame ballot - MLB.com

The official ballot for the 2018 Hall of Fame class was released on Monday, with former Rockies outfielder Larry Walker is on it for the eighth time. Walker received 21.9 percent of the vote on the 2017 ballot, well off of the 75 percent required for selection.