Rockies great Todd Helton sentenced to two days in jail over 2019 DUI arrest
The former first baseman was arrested in 2019 following a one-car accident in Knoxville, Tennessee
Former Rockies first baseman and current candidate for the Baseball Hall of Fame Todd Helton has been sentenced to two days in jail for a 2019 DUI arrest in Knoxville, Tennessee, which was the result of a one-car accident. An assistant district attorney confirmed the sentence to USA Today on Monday.
Scott Gleeson of USA Today writes:
According to the police report obtained by USA TODAY Sports, Helton's vehicle crashed into a pole. He claimed that he had taken an Ambien in the afternoon, however, the officer on duty wrote in the report that Helton had a cup in his car that smelled like alcohol.
Helton, 46, is a Knoxville native who played baseball and football at the University of Tennessee. He spent parts of 17 seasons with the Rockies, and over that span he compiled 369 home runs and 2,519 hits with a career OPS+ of 133. Helton was also a five-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner at first base. He retired following the 2013 season.
Helton first appeared on the writers' Hall of Fame ballot in 2019. In his first year, he was named on 16.5 percent of ballots, and in 2020 that figure increased to 29.2 percent. Candidates have 10 years on the ballot, provided they stay above 5.0 percent, and must be named on at least 75.0 percent of ballots in order to earn election.
Helton was previously arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence in February 2013, just prior to his final season in the majors. Pursuant to those charges, Helton pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired and was sentenced one year of probation and 24 hours of community service. He was also fined.
