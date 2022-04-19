The Colorado Rockies and left-handed starter Kyle Freeland have agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension worth a guaranteed $64.5 million, reports ESPN. The deal also includes an option for a sixth season.

According to Jon Heyman, that option vests if Freeland is able to work at least 170 innings in 2025, then he'll have the option to pitch the 2027 season for $17 million. That would push the total value of the extension to $81.5 million. The Athletic adds that Freeland will be able to opt out after the 2024 season if he finishes in the top five of the NL Cy Young vote for this season or in 2023.

Freeland, who turns 29 in mid-May, has this season struggled across two starts. However, his overall body of work since arriving in the majors is quite strong -- in 126 games, 121 of which have been starts, Freeland has pitched to a 4.28 ERA/117 ERA+ and 2.18 K/BB ratio across parts of six MLB seasons. Freeland, a Denver native, was originally the No. 8 overall pick by the Rockies in 2014. In 2018, Freeland finished fourth in the NL Cy Young balloting.

Freeland had been slated for free agency following the 2023 season, so this extension buys out at least three free agent years. Freeland joins Kris Bryant, Ryan McMahon, and Antonio Senzatela as Rockies who are under contract through at least the 2026 season.