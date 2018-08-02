Rockies lose in walk-off fashion to Cardinals, but the hot rotation is still getting it done

The Rockies got six innings from Antonio Senzatela on Thursday against the Cardinals, with the starter allowing just one earned run on five hits and two walks in six innings. Despite the bullpen blowing the game (STL 3, COL 2), the Rockies have won 19 of their last 27 games, and a big part of that has been something that we don't really ever think about when it comes to the Rockies.

First, though, let's run through how much context matters when it comes to baseball stats. Quick, who had a better season: Bob Gibson with a 1.12 ERA in 1968 or Pedro Martinez with a 1.74 ERA in 2000?

The easy and obvious answer is Martinez because we die-hard baseball fans understand context and climate. The National League in 1968 hit .243/.300/.341 and teams averaged 3.4 runs per game. The American League in 2000 hit .276/.349/.443 and teams averaged 5.3 runs per game. As illustrated by Pedro's 291 ERA+ compared to Gibson's also-amazing 258 ERA+, Martinez was better in the context of his era. Pedro also bested Gibson in WAR 11.7 to 11.2, though it must be said that both of those figures are outrageously great.

To reiterate, context matters.

I say this because in looking at the raw numbers of Rockies' pitchers, it would be easy to overlook them without the Coors Field context. Coors is one again playing as the best hitter's park in baseball, scoring a 119 in Baseball-Reference's park factor, in which 100 is average, below 100 is pitcher-friendly and above 100 is hitter-friendly. The league ERA in Coors this season is 5.12 with a 1.46 WHIP compared to overall marks of 4.15 ERA and 1.31 WHIP. It's a huge deal, you see, which is why we need that context when judging Rockies' pitchers.

Heading into Thursday, here are the raw ERAs of the four main starters:

Kyle Freeland, 3.20

Tyler Anderson, 3.69

German Marquez, 4.82

Jon Gray, 4.99

Doesn't look great, right? Remember the context, though. Here are the ERA+ figures, which account for ballpark factors:

Freeland, 148

Anderson, 129

Marquez, 98

Gray, 95

So they have one outstanding (48 percent better than league average) starter, one who's very good and two at right around league average.

That still doesn't tell the whole tale, because -- just to name one example -- Gray's peripherals show he was incredibly unlucky for a stretch earlier in the season.

Lately, things have really been picking up steam for the Rockies' rotation.

In Freeland's last nine starts, he has a 2.52 ERA.

In Anderson's last 10 starts, he has a 2.43 ERA.

Marquez has a 3.03 ERA in his last five starts, all of which were Rockies wins.

Since coming back from the minors -- it's debatable that he even needed that demotion, but that's a topic for a different time -- Gray has a 1.66 ERA in three starts. He's gone at least seven innings in all three and has 17 strikeouts against five walks.

Senzatela joined the rotation on July 3 thanks to an injury to Chad Bettis and he had a 4.13 ERA in July. Thursday, he put together his strong outing against the Cardinals, meaning he now has a 3.60 ERA in his five starts this season.

The Rockies finished 17-6 in July, making a major move in both the NL wild card race and the NL West. The rotation was front-and-center, going 10-2 with a 2.99 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in the month.

And, again, half of their starts have to take place in the hitter's heaven that is Coors Field.

Perhaps it shows up best how well they've pitched with WAR. Here's where the four main Rockies' starters rank on the team in WAR (heading into Thursday):

Freeland, first (yes, above Nolan Arenado)

Anderson, third

Marquez, sixth

Gray, seventh

Four of their seven most valuable players, per WAR, are starting pitchers.

The offense might get most of the focus because some of the raw numbers are eye-popping -- only the Cubs have scored more runs among NL teams, despite the Rockies' OPS+ as a team only being 90 -- but the starting rotation is the biggest reason the Rockies are contenders this season. Remember the context and give this rotation its due.