Rockies made a minor trade, the ramifications may not be

Nolan Arenado made a large improvement in a very interesting area last season, BABIP. Prior to last season, Arenado had always underperformed his expected BABIP, a fact that was often time chalked up to his abysmal speed. Last season Nolan finally ended up on the positive side of things and his batting average and on-base percentage benefitted. The key to his success was simple: he hit more balls into the right-center gap. By using the entire field Arenado improved his on-base percentage without giving up any power, which is a true accomplishment.
Take a chance on former top pick Mark Appel? | Roxpile
The Phillies designated Mark Appel for assignment Monday as part of their reserves deadlines transactions. It will be interesting to see how the Phillies resolve that transaction. I have trouble seeing anyone willing to trade for him or claim him on waivers since it would require a 40-man roster spot on the acquiring team. If Appel ends up getting cut loose and the Rockies can get him on a minor-league deal, a flyer is always worth taking, but claiming him on waivers or trading for him seems like a bad idea.
Rockies complete first trade of winter with Orioles | Purple Row
Jeff Bridich made his first trade of the offseason. While not a big trade it's always exciting to see deals involving your favorite team. The Rockies sent minor-league pitcher Konnor Wade to the Orioles for IFA cap space.
Are the Colorado Rockies up to something? | BSN Denver
The quick answer to this question is probably, just not a big something. The Rockies received international spending money from the Orioles, but it's been reported that the Rockies only have $10K in international spending left before yesterday's trade. So while the additional undisclosed amount of cap that they got in the trade will help them do something, including maybe signing one of the lesser known prospects recently freed from the Braves system, it probably doesn't give them the space to do a big move, such as for Shohei Ohtani
MLB Announces Permanent Ban For John Coppolella | MLB Trade Rumors
MLB finally announced the punishments for the Braves extended manipulation of the IFA market starting in 2015 through the most recent signing period. The extent of their manipulations extend all the way into the 2019-2020 signing period as well. As a result, 12 prospects from the Braves system are being declared free agents, the Braves will have signing restrictions in place through the 2020-2021 signing period and also will lose a third round pick in the upcoming draft for attempted manipulations in the Rule Four draft.
