The Colorado Rockies announced on Wednesday that general manager Bill Schmidt has stepped down from his post, and that the organization will commence a search for new baseball operations leadership. Presuming the Rockies do make an external hire, it will represent the first time they've chosen a general manager from outside of the organization since 1999.

Schmidt, 66, had been with the Rockies in some form or another since 1999. Prior to becoming interim general manager during the 2021 season, he had served as the team's vice president of scouting. It was in that role that Schmidt helped identify and obtain several longtime Rockies stars, including former third baseman Nolan Arenado and shortstop Trevor Story.

"After a number of conversations, we decided it is time for me to step aside and make way for a new voice to guide the club's baseball operations," Schmidt said in a press release. "It's been an honor to serve in the Rockies family for over 25 years. I'm thankful to the Monfort family for the opportunity, to my family for their constant support, and our staff for their tireless dedication. Better seasons are ahead for the Rockies and our great fans, and I look forward to seeing it come to life in the years ahead."

Earlier this year, CBS Sports wrote the following of the Rockies' unusual front-office stability in light of poor results:

While other more successful organizations like the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals stave off intellectual complacency, the Rockies haven't hired a general manager from outside the organization since 1999. Their listed assistant general managers have each been with the organization since at least 2006, and every assistant to the general manager is a former Rockies player. (Don't forget that their director of pro scouting is owner Dick Monfort's son.) Monfort's loyalty is commendable, but it's not getting results. This is an organization that hasn't made the playoffs since 2018, and hasn't won a playoff series since a run to the World Series in 2007.

The Rockies recently completed their third consecutive 100-plus-loss campaign. The Rockies went 43-119 in 2025, narrowly avoiding the modern-day loss record the White Sox set in 2024 (121). The Rockies' -424 run differential was the worst mark of any MLB team since the 1800s.