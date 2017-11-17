Rockies’ Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon finish 4th, 5th in MVP vote

Rockies news and links for November 17, 2017

Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton emerges from crowded field to win tight MVP race | BBWAA

We already knew that neither Nolan Arenado nor Charlie Blackmon would win the NL MVP. But we didn’t know where they’d ultimately land in the voting, or how close it would be. The voting was extremely tight. Giancarlo Stanton won with 302 points and 10 first place votes, which barely edged Joey Votto, who had 300 points and 10 first place votes. Paul Goldschmidt finished in a relatively distant third, with 239 points. Arenado came in fourth and was close behind with 229. Blackmon ended up fifth with 205 points.

Arenado and Blackmon were both on all 30 ballots. While Arenado was fourth in overall voting, Blackmon had more first place votes. Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post, Tracy Ringolsby of MLB.com, and Patrick Hummel of the St. Louis Post Dispatch had Blackmon first on their ballots. Ken Gurnick from MLB.com and Jim Salisbury from NBC Sports Philadelphia had Arenado first.

“It was an honor to be nominated” is about as cliche as it gets, and it’s cold comfort for not actually winning anything. But the fact that the Rockies were in contention for so many postseason awards—and even the fact that there were legitimate gripes to be had about vote totals—is a testament to the great season the Rockies had.

A five step guide for the Rockies to take the NL West from the Dodgers | BSN Rockies

Jake Shapiro floats some ideas bout how the Rockies could catch the Dodgers in the NL West in 2018. It could happen, but I'm not holding my breath.

Colorado Rockies history: The first big free agent splash | Rox Pile

At Rox Pile, Noah Yingling brings us back to the first big free agent signing in Rockies’ history: Andrés Galarraga. It happened 25 years ago yesterday. Myself, I don’t remember the signing at all. Before the 1993 season I was extremely high on Charlie Hayes. The Big Cat turned out to be the Rockies’ first star.

MLB draft 2018: Rockies awarded Competitive Balance Round A pick | Purple Row

Yesterday, it was announced that the Rockies will receive the 38th overall pick in next year's draft. It will be in the Compensation Round A.

The Rockies and MLB’s qualifying offer system, explained | Purple Row

Greg Holland said no to the Rockies' qualifying offer. Now, if Holland signs elsewhere, where the Rockies receive their compensation pick depends on how much he signs for. Rockies fans should hope he signs for at least $50 million.

Diamondbacks Hire Jason Parks as Director of Pro Scouting | AZ Snake Pit

I don't claim to know much at all about who is and who is not a good scouting person in the majors. In fact, I don't claim to know the names of more than three of four team scouts. The reason I know Jason Parks's name is because he wrote for Baseball Prospectus—before the Cubs hired him away to work in their scouting department. This seems like a really good move by the Diamondbacks. And it's probably only partly because Jason Parks is a familiar name.

The Giants have been especially aggressive in their pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton | McCovey Chronicles

The Giants sure seem to be interested in Giancarlo Stanton, and Grant Brisbee writes about why that's worth paying attention to, as well as why it's unlikely Stanton will end up with the Giants.