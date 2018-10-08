Rockies now enter a pivotal offseason following a disappointing NLDS elimination to Brewers

On Sunday, the Colorado Rockies were eliminated from the postseason by the Milwaukee Brewers, ending their playoff run in disappointing fashion. The Rockies offense cratered, scoring two runs in three National League Divisional Series games. Both runs were notched in the ninth inning of Game 1, meaning the Rockies were shut out for 27 of the 28 innings played. Ouch.

The Rockies offense had been a problem all year, finishing the regular season near the bottom of the majors in park-adjusted measures. While Colorado is certain to hunt for bats over the winter, that's not the only question facing their management team. Let's tackle three others.

Should they trade Arenado?

Let's be clear: Nolan Arenado is one of the top third basemen in baseball. In the past three seasons, he's hit .300/.370/.572 (131 OPS+) while averaging 39 home runs and 39 doubles. He's going to be the top player on most any team he's on for the next few years.

The catch is that Arenado isn't guaranteed to remain in Colorado past next season. Come winter 2019, he'll qualify for free agency as a 28-year-old with (presumably) five consecutive all-star appearances under his belt. He's going to get paid, in so many words.

The Rockies, to their credit, have kept most of their past stars -- Todd Helton, Troy Tulowitzki, even Charlie Blackmon earlier this year. Will Arenado receive the next monster contract handed out by the Rockies? And if all indications are that Arenado will not re-sign with Colorado, then would the front office look to deal him this winter, or stock up for one more run before he bolts?

Can they fix Gray?

The success of Colorado's other young arms -- namely Kyle Freeland and German Marquez -- overshadowed Jon Gray finishing with a 5.12 ERA. There were some positives to be gleaned -- his pitching independent measures were much better than his ERA -- but it's concerning that he yielded nearly two home runs per nine following his return from a midseason demotion.

When right, Gray looks like Noah Syndergaard's ghost-friendly little brother. He has the body and the fastball-slider combination to be a well-above-average starter. As such, there's no reason for the Rockies to submit and trade him to the highest bidder this winter -- unless, that is, they think he's beyond repair.

Odds are Gray will remain with the Rockies and be fine. But there's a non-zero chance Colorado enters next season without the two players who looked most like their cornerstone pieces this time last year. Baseball is wild.

What are they going to do with their bullpen?

Last winter, the Rockies handed out big contracts to free-agent relievers Wade Davis, Bryan Shaw, and Jake McGee. The idea was to hatch a super bullpen, similar perhaps to the one that just eliminated them from the postseason. That idea didn't work out, as Shaw and McGee finished the year with ERA+ of 79 and 73. They each gave up more than 1.5 homers per nine.

The Rockies were able to persist behind Adam Ottavino, Scott Oberg, and Seung Hwan Oh. Alas, that may have been a short-term fix: Ottavino is a free agent, Oberg had been a replacement-level arm prior to this season, and Oh is in his mid-30s.

The Rockies, then, have a lot to sort out. Do they invest in another multi-year contract to keep Ottavino around? Do they trust Oberg and Oh to stay productive? Do they bank on someone like Jeff Hoffman filling an important role? Can they trust Shaw and McGee to bounce back?

There are no easy answers to any of these questions -- including the ones asked in previous subheads. That just goes to show how important this offseason is going to be for the Rockies -- in 2019, sure, but really for the foreseeable future.