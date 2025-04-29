The Colorado Rockies are now off to the worst start in modern National League history (since 1901) after falling to the Atlanta Braves by a 6-3 final on Monday night (box score), according to MLB's Manny Randhawa. The Rockies, at 4-24, are the first team to lose at least 24 of their first 28 games since the 2003 Detroit Tigers, one of the worst teams in modern history.

Only two NL teams had previously lost even 23 games through their first 28 contests: the 2022 Cincinnati Reds and the 1952 Pittsburgh Pirates. Those Reds would go on to win 62 games. The Pirates, meanwhile, would win only 42 games.

Notably, the Rockies' current pace (23 wins over 162 games) is worse than the 2024 Chicago White Sox, who established a new MLB record for ineptitude by notching a 41-121 record. Their current losing streak stands at seven games, but they've also dropped 15 of their last 16.

Our Dayn Perry wrote more about the Rockies' miserable start on Monday morning.

Here's part of Perry's analysis:

That bottom-scraping figure is notable for a couple of reasons. One is that it's easily the worst in MLB right now, and MLB right now includes a Chicago White Sox team that's on pace for a record-tying 121 losses. It's good that the White Sox and the record for most losses in a season came up because it's very much relevant to the current Rockies model. Last season, the White Sox set that record with a mark of 41-121, which "bested" the 40-120-1 1962 New York Mets for that particular dishonor. The Rockies and their current winning percentage of .148 means they're on pace to go 24-138 in 2025. As you have already surmised, that would break the 2024 White Sox's freshly set record and do so in knockout fashion.

The Rockies' latest defeat saw them take an early 3-0 lead in the first inning. Colorado subsequently surrendered six unanswered runs the rest of the way, with the Braves scoring at least one run in three consecutive innings from the third through the fifth.

Some of the worst not-so-fun facts about Colorado's start? The Rockies have not won consecutive games this season. They also haven't won a contest since April 20 and they've trailed in 26 of their 28 games.

The Rockies will attempt to right the ship on Tuesday, when they continue their three-game set against the Braves.