The MLB-worst Colorado Rockies have made a change to their front office, though not one that figures to change their fortunes on the field much. Longtime president and CEO Greg Feasel will step down after the season, the team announced Thursday. Walker Monfort, son of Rockies owner Dick Monfort, will be elevated from vice president of corporate partnerships to replace Feasel.

"While we thank Greg for his impact and service, we are excited to turn the page into our next chapter with Walker," Dick Monfort said in a statement. "He brings a deep understanding of this organization -- earned through his 20 years of experience working both within and alongside every department of our operation.

"He offers a fresh, forward-looking mindset, and we're confident his perspective, experience and leadership will benefit the club in the months and years to come."

Walker Monfort, 38, is in his 11th season in his current role with the Rockies, and his 16th season working full-time for the team. Several other members of the Monfort family working in the team's front office, including director of pro scouting Sterling Monfort, Dick Monfort's other son and Walker's brother.

"Greg has been an outstanding mentor to me and a leader whose dedication to the Rockies has set a strong foundation for all of us to build on," Walker Monfort said in a statement. "I fully embrace my new responsibilities and will be accountable for impacting this organization positively in the short and long-term both on and off the field. Changes like this bring opportunities to evolve as a club and I am motivated to spearhead that process. At my core, I'm a Rockies fan -- my goal is to maximize our resources and ultimately put our club in position to compete for a championship."

Under Monfort, the Rockies have been one of the most loyal organizations in baseball, almost always promoting from within rather than hiring people from outside the organization. That is admirable to an extent, though at some point stability becomes stagnation, and the Rockies seem to be well past that point.

At 18-62, the Rockies have the worst record in baseball by 7 ½ games. They lost 103 games in 2023 and 101 games in 2024, the first two 100-loss seasons in franchise history. The Rockies are on pace to lose 126 games this year. Last year's Chicago White Sox lost a modern-record 121 games.