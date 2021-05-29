The Colorado Rockies placed shortstop Trevor Story on the injured list on Saturday (retroactive to May 28) because of right elbow inflammation. In a corresponding move, the Rockies activated first baseman Matt Adams from the injured list.

Story, 28, had played below his norms through the first third of the season. In 50 games, he'd hit .255/.322/.424 (96 OPS+) with five home runs and eight stolen bases. For reference, Story had hit .292/.355/.554 (123 OPS+) with 83 homers and 65 steals from 2018-20. His underlying measures (exit velocity, launch angle, walk and strikeout rates) were all close or within range of the marks he put up last season, suggesting his offensive numbers were due for an upswing.

Story's injury, suffered during Thursday's game vs. the New York Mets, is notable because he could be the top player available at the trade deadline. At minimum, Story's time with the Rockies should be nearing its end: he's an impending free agent who has no incentive to remain with the same franchise who dealt third baseman Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals this spring.

Presuming Story returns by or around mid-June, he'll have fewer than seven weeks to prove to contending teams that he's healthy leading up to the July 30 trade deadline.

The Rockies were rained out on Friday, but their lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates featured Brendan Rodgers at shortstop. Rodgers, a former top prospect, had been splitting time at second base with Ryan McMahon. In 37 career games, he's hit .212/.258/.239 (26 OPS+) with no home runs or stolen bases.

Adams, by the way, missed more than two weeks because of a shin injury. In 12 games with the Rockies this season, he's hit .105/.190/.105 with five strikeouts in 19 at-bats.