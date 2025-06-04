The Colorado Rockies on Wednesday achieved a feat to which they've been strangers for more than a year: they swept a series.

The Rockies' 3-2 triumph over the Miami Marlins in the series finale paired with victories in the first two games indeed gave them their first series sweep since they victimized the San Diego Padres back on May 13-15, 2024. That ends a franchise-record streak of 57 straight series without a sweep of the opposition. Perhaps more damningly, it's the first time the Rockies have even won a series in 2025. As such, this series win over Miami is their first since they took two of three from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 16-18 of last year.

As you would expect from a one-run affair such as Wednesday's sweep-clincher, the late innings were fraught -- the bottom of the seventh, in particular. The Marlins in the frame had already plated what turned out to be their only runs of the game when pinch-hitter Liam Hicks doubled to left with Jesús Sánchez on first as the potential tying run. With two outs, Sánchez not unwisely tried to go for home, but left fielder Jordan Beck, shortstop/cutoff man Orlando Arcia, and catcher Jacob Stallings would have none of it. Behold the following color-television footage:

The lead was intact and relievers Victor Vodnik and Tyler Kinley brought it home for Colorado in the eighth and ninth innings.

The Rockies, though, remain a roundly terrible baseball team. Wednesday's win nudges their record for the season up to 12-50. That comes to a winning percentage of .194. When your winning percentage is also the kind of batting average that would get a player sent down or DFA'd, you're not faring well. Indeed, the Rockies -- sweep and all -- still find themselves on pace for 131 losses in 2025. That would not just break the Chicago White Sox's record for most losses in a season (121, set just last year), it would smash it to bits. On the upside, the Rockies have now improved their run differential by one (1) run all the way up to minus-181.

Colorado heads home now to begin a series against the first-place Mets on Friday.

As for the Marlins, they're now 23-37 and bound headlong for a second-straight last-place finish in the National League East. Then, of course, there's the titan's load of shame that they now carry with them on their upcoming nine-game road trip. Hereby: The 2025 Miami Marlins are now at risk of being forever remembered as "the only team to get swept by the worst team in the history of history."