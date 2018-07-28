Rockies reportedly reunite with Matt Holliday on a minor-league deal

The Rockies are reportedly close to signing veteran outfielder Matt Holliday to a minor-league contract. MLB.com's Thomas Harding was first to report that a deal may be in the works, and Jon Heyman has reported that it's done.

Holliday, now 38, has not played this season and was presumed to be retired. Last season, he batted .231/.316/.432 with 19 home runs in 105 games for the Yankees. Prior to that, Holliday enjoyed a long and very successful run with the Cardinals.

Originally, the Rockies drafted Holliday in the seventh round in 1998. He spent his first four-and-a-half seasons with Colorado. On their watch, Holliday finished second in the NL MVP balloting in 2007 and helped them to the World Series. For his career, Holliday owns a 132 OPS+ across parts of 14 big-league seasons. Along the way, he's collected 2,081 hits and 314 home runs.

The Rockies are very much in contention this season, both in the NL West and as part of the NL wild-card fray. So any signing of Holliday would be more than ceremonial -- they'd be hoping he could help down the stretch once he rounds into baseball shape.