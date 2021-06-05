The Colorado Rockies on Saturday placed right-hander Jon Gray on the 10-day injured list with a right flexor strain.

Gray left his start on Friday after 2 1/3 innings with elbow discomfort and tightness in his forearm. Needless to say, those are concerning symptoms for a pitcher, and those concerns have increased with the flexor strain diagnosis. While Tommy John surgery is far from inevitable in such situations, it's not an uncommon outcome.

Gray, 29, has been a solid presence in the Colorado rotation this season. Across 12 starts, he's pitched to a 4.29 ERA, which comes to an ERA+ of 108. For his career, he owns an ERA+ of 107 and a K/BB ratio of 2.98 across parts of seven big league seasons.

With this injury and the potential seriousness of it, the implications stretch beyond Colorado's rotation. Gray is in his walk year, and given that the Rockies are squarely in rebuilding mode -- or at least should be -- he's a strong candidate to be moved leading up to the July 30 trade deadline. Here's what CBS Sports' Mike Axisa wrote about Gray:

Gray will become a free agent after the season though, and, at best, he's on the qualifying offer fence. Recouping a draft pick should he sign elsewhere is hardly a guarantee. Gray has rebounded nicely from an ugly, injury-shortened 2020 season, and I'm certain there are several teams eager to see what he looks like outside Coors Field. He's a great under-the-radar target for clubs looking to improve their rotation.

Thanks to Gray's strong stuff and relative success despite calling Coors Field home for his entire major league career, he figures to be widely coveted in his walk year. The Rockies figure to be willing sellers, and starting pitchers are always in demand on the trade market.

Of course, Gray will need to be healthy in order for the Rockies to be able to flip him. Consider his health very much in doubt as of Saturday's news.