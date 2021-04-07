The Colorado Rockies jettisoned franchise player Nolan Arenado this past offseason, but getting offense from third base was not an issue Tuesday night thanks to Ryan McMahon. McMahon started at the hot corner and swatted three solo home runs in his first three at-bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field (GameTracker).

Here are McMahon's three homers. He took Luke Weaver deep in the second and fourth innings, and Alex Young deep in the seventh.

McMahon's three-homer night is the first three-homer game in baseball this season, as you would expect. The season is only six days old, after all. There were 10 three-homer games during the 60-game season a year ago, including two on the same day (Jose Abreu and Trent Grisham on Aug. 22).

The Rockies have now had 18 three-homer games in franchise history, including 11 at Coors Field. Trevor Story had the club's last three-homer game back in September 2018. The Rockies have never had a player hit four home runs in a single game.

McMahon did get a shot at a fourth home run, though he lined out to second base against D-Backs closer Chris Devenski in the ninth inning. He represented the tying run.

Nelson Cruz, Paul DeJong, and Jared Walsh were the only other players with a multi-homer game in 2021 before Tuesday.