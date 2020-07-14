Watch Now: How The Rockies Provide Traffic For The Heart Of Their Lineup ( 0:51 )

The Rockies made postseason in appearances in 2017 and 2018 but last season slipped back quite a bit in the standings. The trio of Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story, and Charlie Blackmon is still in place, and the mostly homegrown rotation has shown signs of promise at various points in the past. That said, the Rockies project to be even worse in 2020 than they were in 2019, as you're about to see. That sets the scene for a deeper drive into those 2020 Rockies.

Win total projection, odds

2020 Sportsline projection: 25-35

25-35 World Series odds (via William Hill Sportsbook): 200/1

200/1 2019 record: 71-91, fourth place in NL West

Projected lineup

Charlie Blackmon, RF David Dahl, CF Trevor Story, SS Nolan Arenado, 3B Daniel Murphy, DH Ryan McMahon, 1B Garrett Hampson, 2B Raimel Tapia, LF Tony Wolters, C

Bench: C Drew Butera, OF Yonathan Daza, INF Josh Fuentes, OF Sam Hilliard, OF Matt Kemp, INF Brendan Rodgers

Last season, the Rockies ranked fourth in the NL in runs scored and fifth in OPS, which is pretty damnable stuff for a team that plays its home games at Coors Field. Turn to Weighted Runs Created+ (wRC+), an advanced metric that measures all phases of production at the plate and adjusts them for ballpark and league environments, and the Colorado offense looks even worse. Last season, they ranked 13th in the NL with a wRC+ of 86 -- i.e., 14 percent worse than the league average.

Ian Desmond's decision to opt out of the 2020 season means a roster spot is in play for veteran outfielder Matt Kemp. You know what you'll get from the core of Blackmon, Story, and Arenado, but much will be determined by how the young to young-ish bats come along.

Projected rotation

German Marquez, RHP Jon Gray, RHP Kyle Freeland, LHP Antonio Senzatela, RHP Jeff Hoffman, RHP

Hoffman's a former first-rounder who was a key piece of the 2015 trade that sent Troy Tulowitzki to Toronto. He also out of options, so don't be surprised if he prevails in the race for the fifth-starter job. As noted up top, this unit has met with success at various points, but last season was not encouraging. Gray could position himself as a trade target with a strong handful of starts to open the season.

Projected bullpen

Closer: Wade Davis, RHP

Wade Davis, RHP Setup: Scott Oberg, RHP; Jairo Diaz, RHP

Scott Oberg, RHP; Jairo Diaz, RHP Middle: Carlos Estevez, RHP; Jake McGee, LHP; Bryan Shaw, RHP; James Pazos, LHP; Tyler Kinley, RHP; Ben Bowden, LHP

Carlos Estevez, RHP; Jake McGee, LHP; Bryan Shaw, RHP; James Pazos, LHP; Tyler Kinley, RHP; Ben Bowden, LHP Long: Chi Chi Gonzalez, RHP; Yency Almonte, RHP

The Colorado bullpen last season ranked 14th in the NL in runs scored. That's dismissed easily enough because of Coors, but it's worth noting that they ranked just 13th in the NL in ERA in road games. Of particular concern is that Wade Davis is coming off an absolutely disastrous 2019, and he turns 35 in early September.

Schedule

Arenado's last ride?

Third baseman Nolan Arenado is of course a standout fielder at the hot corner and a reliable source of offensive production -- good production even after you adjust for the distorting effects of Planet Coors. In matters related, he's also a tremendously popular player in Colorado, and he's already fourth on the career WAR franchise list. Going into his age-29 season in 2020, he figures to continue performing at a high level for at least the near- to mid-term.

This all sounds like the kind of player the Rockies would never consider trading, especially since they're not that far removed from the first back-to-back playoff berths in franchise history. However, all is probably not well between the Rockies and Arenado. Back in January, things got pretty ugly between Arenado and GM Jeff Bridich, and for a time that led to heavy speculation that Arenado would be traded. For the time being, that talk has died down, but another frustrating season in Colorado -- projections suggest such a thing is highly likely -- may revive it all. Maybe it's revived in time for the Aug. 31 trade deadline.

That said, there are a couple of significant hurdles to an Arenado deal. First, he has a full no-trade clause. Second, he has an opt-out after the 2021 season, so a team trading for him must either persuade him to opt-in or face the distinct possibility of losing him after the 2021 season. How the Rockies fare in the early weeks of this season and whether additional signs of mutual disaffection will be telling on this front.

The underrated Mr. Story

Here's a list of the National League players with five highest combined WAR totals over the last two seasons:

Player Combined 2018-19 WAR Christian Yelich, Brewers 14.3 Cody Bellinger, Dodgers 13.3 Nolan Arenado, Rockies 12.5 Javier Baez, Cubs 11.8 Trevor Story, Rockies 11.7

The last two NL MVPs are represented here, as is Arenado and the Cubs' brightest star. Then there's shortstop Trevor Story. If you're not a Rockies partisan, would you have guessed that Story would crack the top five? Possibly not. The Rockies aren't a particularly high-profile team in terms of media coverage, and offensive outputs at Coors Field tend to be dismissed perhaps more than they should be. As well, a large chunk of Story's value flows from his excellent fielding at shortstop, and defense may still a bit undervalued by most observers.

Whatever the reasons, the reality is that Story is a standout defender at a vital position, and over the last two seasons he's authored an OPS of 122 at the plate (OPS+ is park-adjusted). He's also still just 27 years of age, so the expectation is that he'll continue to perform at a high level. Given the complications surrounding Arenado's contract, maybe Story is the Rockies' most valuable trade piece in the event they decide to sell at the deadline. If not, he'll go on being an MVP-caliber performer on their watch.

Has Rodgers finally arrived?

Infielder Brendan Rodgers, the No. 3 overall pick in 2015, has been lodged near the top of best prospects list for half a decade. Even though he turns 24 in early August, he's logged just 81 plate appearances at the highest level. So is 2020 the year he finally breaks through with consistent playing time for the Rockies?

Right now, we've got Rodgers penciled in as a bench option, but he may get at least semi-regular playing time as part of the second base mix. Garrett Hampson, thanks to his positional flexibility, is probably better suited to a reserve role, and Rodgers' higher ceiling means he should get the opportunity to be a lineup regular. That may or may not happen, but after so long it's time for the Rockies to see what they have in Rodgers. It's not too late for him to become a star, but it's high time for a sink-or-swim exposure to big-league pitching. Maybe that depth chart above changes before Opening Day.