Rockies sign Charlie Blackmon to extension through at least 2021

There are player options that run through 2023, too

Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon was set to hit free agency after this season, but instead the Rockies have locked him up for the next several years with a big-time deal. 

The Rockies announced Wednesday afternoon that the two sides had agreed to a deal that starts this season and runs through 2021 with player options for 2022 and 2023. This means it's a four-year deal that Blackmon has the power to make into a six-year deal. 

More details to come on this breaking news.

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered every World Series since 2010. The former Indiana University baseball player now lives on the... Full Bio

