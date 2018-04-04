Rockies sign Charlie Blackmon to extension through at least 2021
There are player options that run through 2023, too
Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon was set to hit free agency after this season, but instead the Rockies have locked him up for the next several years with a big-time deal.
The Rockies announced Wednesday afternoon that the two sides had agreed to a deal that starts this season and runs through 2021 with player options for 2022 and 2023. This means it's a four-year deal that Blackmon has the power to make into a six-year deal.
More details to come on this breaking news.
