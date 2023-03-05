The Colorado Rockies have signed veteran infielder Mike Moustakas to a minor-league deal, according to Thomas Harding of MLB.com. Moustakas had been a free agent since being released by the Cincinnati Reds in January.

Moustakas, 34, is a former three-time All-Star. He's coming off a miserable two-year run that saw him hit .212/.289/.356 (71 OPS+) with 13 home runs and nearly three times as many strikeouts as walks in 491 plate appearances. Moustakas had previously ticked off six consecutive seasons in which he posted an OPS+ of 100 or better, so his recent downturn was not what the Reds expected from him when they gave him a four-year deal worth $64 million.

Before joining the Reds, Moustakas had enjoyed success both as a member of the Kansas City Royals and the Milwaukee Brewers. He was part of Kansas City's World Series-winning club in 2015, and overall he hit for a 98 OPS+ in parts of eight seasons with his original club. (The Royals drafted him second overall in 2007.) As for Moustakas' time with the Brewers, he appeared in 197 games over parts of two seasons, launching 43 home runs and tallying a 112 OPS+.

Moustakas' addition to the Rockies is notable because of its timing. Colorado recently lost second baseman Brendan Rodgers to injury. In the aftermath, the Rockies have suggested they intend to shift incumbent third baseman Ryan McMahon to second, with Nolan Jones and Elehuris Montero getting looks at the hot corner. Moustakas could, in theory, work himself into the equation should he excel in camp (and in the minors) and both Jones and Montero fail to make a positive impression early in the year.

Moustakas is the second veteran to join the Rockies this weekend. On Saturday, Colorado inked lefty reliever Brad Hand to a one-year deal (plus a club option) worth $2 million guaranteed.