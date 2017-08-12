Rockies sign former NL MVP Ryan Howard to a minor-league contract

Ryan Howard's playing career is not yet over.

Saturday afternoon the Colorado Rockies announced they have signed the former NL Rookie of the Year and MVP to a minor league contract.

The Rockies are the second team to give Howard a minor-league contract this season. He signed with the Braves back in April and hit .184/.238/.263 with one home run in 11 Triple-A games before being released. Howard hit .196/.257/.453 with 25 home runs in 112 games with the Phillies a year ago.

In all likelihood the Rockies are looking at Howard as a potential left-handed power bat for the bench in September, once rosters expand. The club currently has Mark Reynolds, who has played well, at first base. Corner infield prospect Ryan McMahon was called up this week as well, so first base is not a pressing need.

The Rockies came into Saturday with a 65-50 record and a one-game lead over the Diamondbacks for the top wild card spot. They are 5 1/2 games up on a postseason spot in general.