The Houston Astros go for the two-game sweep when they take on the Colorado Rockies in the second game of their interleague series on Wednesday afternoon. Houston earned a 4-1 win after Brandon Bielak went seven innings and allowed just two hits on Tuesday. The Rockies (33-54), fifth in the National League West, have lost three in a row and have been outscored by a whopping 145 runs this season. The Astros (48-38), second in the American League West, have won three in a row and seven of their past 10.

First pitch from Minute Maid Park in Houston is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The Astros lead the all-time series 100-84, including a 64-31 edge in games played at Minute Maid. Houston is a -135 favorite on the money line (risk $235 to win $100) in the latest Rockies vs. Astros odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 9. Before making any Astros vs. Rockies picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has locked in on Rockies vs. Astros and revealed its coveted picks and predictions. Here are several MLB odds and trends for Astros vs. Rockies:

Rockies vs. Astros money line: Rockies +192, Astros -235

Rockies vs. Astros over/under: 9 runs

Rockies vs. Astros run line: Rockies +1.5 (+105)

COL: The Over is 4-1 in the Rockies' last five games overall

HOU: The Astros are 6-1 in their last seven games overall

Why you should back the Astros



Houston is expected to send right-hander J.P. France (3-3, 3.13 ERA) to the mound. He is coming off a 14-0 win at St. Louis on Thursday, allowing just four hits and two walks in seven innings. He has not allowed more than three earned runs in a start since May 29. For the season, he has started 10 games, allowing 53 hits in 60 1/3 innings, walking 20 and striking out 44.

Right fielder Kyle Tucker has been on a tear. He has hits in 11 consecutive games, including a 4-for-4, one double, one homer and four RBI performance in Monday's 12-11 win at Texas. He was 1-for-5 in Tuesday's win over Colorado. For the season, Tucker is batting .293 with 19 doubles, 13 homers, 55 RBI and 45 runs scored. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Rockies

Shortstop Ezequiel Tovar has been hot of late and had a 15-game hitting streak snapped on Tuesday. He had six multi-hit games during that stretch, including a 2-for-4, one homer and three RBI performance in an 8-5 win over Detroit on Friday. In 80 games this season, he is hitting .266 with 20 doubles, two triples, eight homers, 41 RBI and 40 runs scored.

Third baseman Ryan McMahon has hits in six of the last eight games, including a 2-for-3 performance in Friday's win over Detroit. The seventh-year veteran was 3-for-4 with two homers and three RBI in a 14-6 loss at Atlanta on June 18. For the season, McMahon is hitting .261 with 20 doubles, three triples, 13 homers, 43 RBI and 45 runs scored. In 14 career games against Houston, he is hitting .261 with three doubles, two homers and six RBI. See which team to pick here.

