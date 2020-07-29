Watch Now: Tempers Flare As Dodgers And Astros Meet For 1st Time This Season ( 1:43 )

The Colorado Rockies will try to finish off a quick road sweep of the Oakland Athletics (3-2) when they wrap up a two-game interleague set Wednesday afternoon. Colorado's offense came to life early in an 8-3 victory Tuesday night as the Rockies (3-1) finished with 13 hits and seven of the nine starters scored a run. Colorado is 17-15 all-time against Oakland, and six of the 11 series between the teams have ended in a sweep, with each side taking three.

First pitch is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. ET at RingCentral Coliseum. The Athletics are the -146 favorite on the money line in the latest MLB odds from William Hill, while the over-under for runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Rockies vs. Athletics picks of your own, check out the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Rockies vs. Athletics money line: Oakland -146, Colorado +124

Rockies vs. Athletics run line: Athletics -1.5

Rockies vs. Athletics over-under: 8.5 runs

COL: German Marquez has struck out 405 in 370 innings over the past two years.

OAK: Frankie Montas is 8-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 73 strikeouts over his past 10 starts.

Why you should back the Rockies

Colorado is built around an infield that features All-Stars Nolan Arenado at third and Trevor Story at shortstop. Story hit two home runs in Sunday's win against the Rangers after hitting 35 last season, and Arenado hit .315 and had 41 long balls and 118 RBIs in 2019. Outfielder David Dahl usually leads things off, and he is off to a 5-for-17 start after hitting .302 and being named an All-Star last season.

German Marquez allowed two hits and an earned run in 5 2/3 innings in the opener, a tough 1-0 loss to the Rangers. The right-hander was 12-5 last season and struck out 175 in 174 innings, leading the league in innings pitched before he was sidelined by arm inflammation. Closer Wade Davis is off to a solid start after fading late last year, allowing only an infield single and one run in two innings to save two games.

Why you should back the Athletics

Oakland's strength is also the left side of the infield, with All-Star Matt Chapman manning third base and Marcus Semien at shortstop. They're a combined 10-for-23 with five runs scored to start the season. Semien was third in AL MVP voting and had 33 home runs last season, while Chapman and first baseman Matt Olson each hit 36, and all three topped 90 RBIs. Outfielder Ramon Laureano has seven hits in his first 16 at-bats and has a team-high 11 total bases.

Projected starter Frankie Montas was an All-Star candidate last season before a PED suspension. The right-hander was 9-2 with a 2.70 ERA with 97 strikeouts in 15 starts before being suspended for 80 games. Montas allowed three hits and struck out five in four innings in his first start this year. The A's bullpen has been a strength as well, allowing one earned run in 20 1/3 innings entering Tuesday, led by All-Star Liam Hendriks, Yusmeiro Petit and Joakim Soria.

How to make Rockies vs. Athletics picks

