Rockies vs. Cubs: Joe Maddon sheds light on bullpen usage for NL Wild Card Game

CHICAGO -- After the final out of the NL Central tiebreaker on Monday, the Cubs and manager Joe Maddon figured to have little bullpen certainty headed into the NL Wild Card Game against the Rockies. Just prior that elimination playoff game, things look clearer and, for the Cubs, much better.

First and foremost, Pedro Strop is on the Cubs' wild-card roster. Strop hasn't pitched since Sept. 13, when he strained a hamstring while batting in a high-leverage situation (needless to say, it was a dubious decision on Maddon's part). Strop during the regular season pitched to a 2.26 ERA in 59 2/3 innings with no unearned runs allowed and just four homers. Strop said following the loss to the Brewers he'd be ready to pitch against Colorado, and on Tuesday Maddon confirmed it saying, "Stroppy is doing well, and he's able to play tonight."

A reasonable concern would be whether Strop is 100 percent. It's not an arm injury, but a hamstring strain is the sort of malady that can cause of pitcher to compensate by making small mechanical changes, unintentionally and sometimes imperceptibly. Maddon, though, sees no cause for concern or hesitation. "Going into this moment right now, the arm has been moving the whole time, so we don't feel like we're putting him in jeopardy," the manager said on Monday. "He feels good about it actually. I haven't watched the bullpen sessions but they say he's throwing the ball really good. We feel comfortable about it. He feels comfortable about it, so we'll use him."

Jesse Chavez comes into this win-or-go-home tilt having pitched four of the last six days, including against Milwaukee on Monday, but Maddon says he's ready to go. Maddon has leaned on Chavez in high-leverage spots in the middle innings quite a bit, especially in Strop's absence, so don't be surprised if he gets the first call after starter Jon Lester is done.

Steve Cishek's has thrown five out of the last six days, including three straight, so he's probably something close to a last resort. Carl Edwards Jr. struggled in September and has shown decreased velocity in recent outings, which explains why he was left off the wild-card roster. Also not on the roster is Brandon Kintzler, who's pitched in back-to-back games. Brandon Morrow, of course, has been laid up for some time. Then there's the fact that the Cubs are about to play their 43rd game in the last 44 days. Fatigue is a reality for any team still standing in October, but the Cubs stand out even by those standards.

Maddon on Tuesday also said that lefty starter Cole Hamels and right-handed starter Kyle Hendricks are available out of the pen. Hendricks comes in on three days' rest (104 pitches on Friday), while Hamels is on two days of rest (also 104 pitches, except on Saturday). That's a nice lefty-righty combo, especially if Maddon winds up needing some early length or if the game goes extras. Hendricks has made one career relief appearance and has never appeared on three days' rest. Hamels has likewise made one career relief appearance, back in 2011, and has never appeared on two day's rest.

The presence of Hendricks and Hamels plus the availability of Alec Mills and the trio of usual lefties give Maddon what he calls "kind of have a full pen." That's notable given how things looked roughly 24 hours prior.