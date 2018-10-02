Rockies vs. Cubs: NL Wild Card Game prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Monday's historic pair of divisional tiebreakers are behind us, which means the National League playoff field is officially set. It also means that the NL Wild Card Game is upon us. The Rockies and Cubs will kick off the postseason Tuesday night at Wrigley Field. Both teams fell short in their division tiebreaker game on Monday, and now Tuesday's loser will be eliminated. The postseason can be cruel. The winner will extend the season and get a crack at the Brewers, who have home-field advantage throughout the entirety of the National League postseason. Jon Lester (18-6, 3.32 ERA) is on the mound for the Cubs and Kyle Freeland (17-7, 2.85) will start on three days' rest for the Rockies.

Below you'll find viewing information for the win-or-go-home matchup and predictions from our CBS Sports experts.

NL Wild Card Game: Rockies (91-72) at Cubs (95-68)

Date : Tuesday, Oct. 2



: Tuesday, Oct. 2 Time : 8 p.m. ET



: 8 p.m. ET Location : Wrigley Field in Chicago

: Wrigley Field in Chicago TV channel : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN



WatchESPN Live stats : GameTracker



Game predictions and picks