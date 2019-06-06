Rockies vs. Cubs odds, line: MLB picks, June 6 predictions from model on 25-15 roll

The Chicago Cubs look for their first series sweep in a month when they host the Colorado Rockies on Thursday afternoon. The Cubs (34-26) last swept a series May 3-5 when they took three games from the St. Louis Cardinals. The Rockies (31-29), meanwhile, will look to avoid being swept for the first time since losing three in a row at Philadelphia May 17-19. First pitch from Wrigley Field is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. The Rockies had an eight-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday, but have lost two in a row since. The latest Rockies vs. Cubs odds show Chicago at -185 on the money line (risk $185 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs is set at 8.5. Before making any Rockies vs. Cubs picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The Cubs will send left-hander Jose Quintana (4-4, 3.78 ERA) to the mound. A long rain delay cut his last start short on Saturday in St. Louis. He was able to go just four innings. Outside of one bad outing, Quintana has been strong over his past 10 starts (3.02 ERA). He has a 2.84 ERA at home this season. Chicago, which has won three in a row, is 21-10 at Wrigley Field this season.

Second baseman David Bote (.289) was on fire Wednesday night, going 4-for-4 with a double, home run and seven RBIs. He has hit in eight of his past 10 games, going 14-for-31 (.452) with four doubles, three homers and 13 RBIs during that stretch. Also red hot is catcher Willson Contreras (.297), who is 4-for-7 (.571) with a double, home run and two RBIs over his past two games.

But just because Chicago has been tough to beat at home this season does not mean it is the best value on the Rockies vs. Cubs money line Thursday.

That's because the Rockies have fared well against Chicago the past three years, going 7-5 at Wrigley Field and winning two and splitting one season series vs. the Cubs in that span. Right-hander Peter Lambert (0-0, 0.00 ERA), Colorado's second-round draft pick in 2015, will make his MLB debut. His call-up gives Jon Gray more time to recover from a blister. Lambert was 2-2 with a 5.07 ERA over 11 starts with Triple-A Albuquerque.

Statistically, the Rockies stack up well against the Cubs, especially offensively. Colorado has an edge in batting average (.263 to .254), slugging percentage (.459 to .457), runs scored (328 to 317), total bases (951 to 919) and RBIs (317 to 306). Right fielder David Dahl (.337) has a seven-game hitting streak, going 16-for-29 (.552) with four doubles, one triple, one homer and seven RBIs during that stretch. He is 4-for-9 against the Cubs with a double, triple and three RBIs.

