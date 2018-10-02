Rockies vs. Cubs: Watch NL Wild Card game, MLB live stream info, TV channel, start time
Follow along with our live updates of the National League Wild Card game
Now that Monday's tiebreaker games (recaps for LA-COL here and CHC-MIL here) are behind us, the National League playoff field is officially set.
The Colorado Rockies and the Chicago Cubs will kick off the postseason Tuesday night at Wrigley Field for the National League Wild Card Game. Both teams lost their division tiebreaker on Monday, and now they'll both be fighting to stay alive. The Rockies are traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago, after flying from Denver to Los Angeles for Monday's game. The Cubs have had no recent travel since they hosted the tiebreaker against the Milwaukee Brewers.
The loser of Tuesday's game will see their season end. The Cubs and Rockies split their six games this season, the last of which was played at the beginning of May. Each team scored 33 runs over the six games.
Chicago had a five-game division lead on Sept. 2 but a 16-12 stretch coupled with a 20-7 run from the Brewers forced a tiebreaker for the NL central in the last two games of the season. The Rockies went from leading the NL West with two games left to finishing the regular season tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL West lead, forcing their tiebreaker game.
Jon Lester (18-6, 3.32 ERA) is on the mound for the Cubs and Kyle Freeland (17-7, 2.85) will start on three days' rest for the Rockies.
Lester has won his past three starts and four of his five outings in September, he hasn't allowed an earned run in two of his previous two starts but is 1-3 with a 2.25 ERA in five career starts against the Rockies. Freeland is 5-0 in September and is 9-1 with a 2.41 ERA in 14 starts since the All-Star break. Freeland is 0-2 in career starts against the Cubs with a 4.15 ERA.
NL Wild Card: Rockies (91-72) at Cubs (95-68)
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 2
- Time: First pitch at 8:08 p.m. ET
- Location: Wrigley Field in Chicago
- TV channel: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Cubs vs. Rockies: Live updates
If the live blog tool does not load properly, please click here.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What to know about Rockies vs. Cubs
Here is everything you need to know about Tuesday night's NL Wild Card Game
-
Cubs vs. Rockies odds, picks, best bets
Zack Cimini has his finger on the pulse of the Cubs and Rockies
-
MLB hot seat tracker
Keep checking back for the latest rumors, firings and hires around the MLB managerial caro...
-
Twins reportedly fire Paul Molitor
Molitor, who has two years remaining on his contract, could remain with the organization under...
-
2018 MLB Postseason schedule, bracket
The World Series starts Oct. 23
-
MLB DFS, Oct. 2: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...