Rockies vs. Cubs: Watch NL Wild Card game, MLB live stream info, TV channel, start time

Now that Monday's tiebreaker games (recaps for LA-COL here and CHC-MIL here) are behind us, the National League playoff field is officially set.

The Colorado Rockies and the Chicago Cubs will kick off the postseason Tuesday night at Wrigley Field for the National League Wild Card Game. Both teams lost their division tiebreaker on Monday, and now they'll both be fighting to stay alive. The Rockies are traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago, after flying from Denver to Los Angeles for Monday's game. The Cubs have had no recent travel since they hosted the tiebreaker against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The loser of Tuesday's game will see their season end. The Cubs and Rockies split their six games this season, the last of which was played at the beginning of May. Each team scored 33 runs over the six games.

Chicago had a five-game division lead on Sept. 2 but a 16-12 stretch coupled with a 20-7 run from the Brewers forced a tiebreaker for the NL central in the last two games of the season. The Rockies went from leading the NL West with two games left to finishing the regular season tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL West lead, forcing their tiebreaker game.

Jon Lester (18-6, 3.32 ERA) is on the mound for the Cubs and Kyle Freeland (17-7, 2.85) will start on three days' rest for the Rockies.

Lester has won his past three starts and four of his five outings in September, he hasn't allowed an earned run in two of his previous two starts but is 1-3 with a 2.25 ERA in five career starts against the Rockies. Freeland is 5-0 in September and is 9-1 with a 2.41 ERA in 14 starts since the All-Star break. Freeland is 0-2 in career starts against the Cubs with a 4.15 ERA.

NL Wild Card: Rockies (91-72) at Cubs (95-68)

Date : Tuesday, Oct. 2



: Tuesday, Oct. 2 Time : First pitch at 8:08 p.m. ET



: First pitch at 8:08 p.m. ET Location : Wrigley Field in Chicago

: Wrigley Field in Chicago TV channel : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN



WatchESPN Live stats : GameTracker



: GameTracker Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Cubs vs. Rockies: Live updates

If the live blog tool does not load properly, please click here.