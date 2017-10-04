Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Wild Card live stream info, TV channel, time, starting pitchers, live updates: How to Watch the 2017 MLB playoffs

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks, NL Wild Card Game



Date: Wednesday, Oct. 4

Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

Location: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Starting Pitchers: Jon Gray (10-4) vs. Zack Greinke (17-7)

TV Channel: TBS (check local listings)

Online Stream: Watch TBS Live

Live Stats: GameTracker

Live updates:

NL West fans get one more game to whittle their fingernails down to nothing, as the Rockies will be playing the Diamondbacks in the 163rd game. Jon Gray will be squaring off with Cy Young hopeful Zack Greinke, who continued his dominance in 2017. Greinke went 17-7 with a 3.20 ERA. Gray, meanwhile, was 10-4 with a 3.67 ERA. Both teams finished the season cold (relative to how they played the rest of the year), with the Diamondbacks closing out at 6-4 and the Rockies going 5-5 in their last 10.

This will be the fourth time that two divisional teams have played each other in the Wild Card game, and the third time that they were vying to go on to play another divisional rival. The winner will play the Los Angeles Dodgers, the regular season's best team in baseball.

The Diamondbacks are all-in for this year. It's why they brought in J.D. Martinez at the trade deadline. They have a healthy mix of young and veteran players, and they're looking to make a run this October. The Diamondbacks had an edge in the season series, going 11-8 over the Rockies, but they were only 5-5 at home. The Rockies are no strangers to Chase Field, so it will be interesting to see if that makes any kind of difference in Wednesday night's match-up.