Rockies vs. Dodgers: Watch NL West tiebreaker, MLB live stream info, TV channel, start time

On Monday, two tiebreaker games will be played in order to determine who is the rightful division champion in the National League Central and West divisions.

You can follow along with our live blog throughout the day for all the latest scores, news, and analysis. The current schedule has the Chicago Cubs hosting the Milwaukee Brewers at 1 p.m. Central, then the Los Angeles Dodgers welcoming the Colorado Rockies to town at 4 p.m. ET.

The West game will feature a potentially thrilling pitching matchup, with Walker Buehler taking on German Marquez. Buehler, 24, had a 2.76 ERA in 130 innings this season. He struck out 4.35 batters per walk issued. Buehler will be opposed by the 23-year-old Marquez, who posted a 3.76 ERA and struck out more than four batters per nine in 191 innings.

Remember that both sides finished the year with a 91-71 record. The Dodgers won hosting rights because they took the season series 12-7. The Dodgers outscored the Rockies by 29 runs in those games.

NL West tiebreaker: Rockies (91-71) at Dodgers (91-71)

Date : Monday, Oct. 1



: Monday, Oct. 1 Time : 4:09 p.m. ET



: 4:09 p.m. ET Location : Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles

: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles TV channel : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN



WatchESPN Live stats : GameTracker



: GameTracker Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Rockies vs. Dodgers: Live updates

