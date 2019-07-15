Rockies vs. Giants odds, line: MLB predictions, picks for July 15 from model on 18-6 run

The San Francisco Giants look to stay hot as they try to inch closer to the rest of the National League West when they take on the Colorado Rockies in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday. The Giants (43-49), fifth in the NL West, have won four of five and three straight series, while the Rockies (46-46), second in the NL West, have won two of three but are just 2-6 in July. First pitch from Coors Field is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The Rockies are just 3-7 in their last 10 games. The latest Rockies vs. Giants odds show Colorado at -154 on the money line (risk $154 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before making any Rockies vs. Giants picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Week 16 of the MLB season on a sizzling 18-6 run on top-rated MLB money line picks. Its top-rated money-line picks have now returned almost $1,700 on the season for $100 bettors, and anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Rockies vs. Giants. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

Colorado, 8-2 vs. the Giants in the last 10 games played at Coors Field, will send right-hander German Marquez (8-4, 4.45 ERA) to the mound. He is 4-1 at Coors Field despite a 5.73 ERA there. He beat San Francisco 6-3 on June 26, pitching five innings, while allowing seven hits, three runs – two earned – and two walks, while striking out two.

Left fielder Raimel Tapia (.265) has hit Giants pitching well this season, getting hits in six of nine games and going 9-for-26 (.346) with two doubles, one triple and an RBI, while All-Star shortstop Trevor Story (.289) has also swung a hot bat, hitting in five of the last six games and 12 of 14. Against the Giants this season, Story is 8-for-28 with two doubles and two RBIs.

But just because Colorado has had San Francisco's number in games played at Coors Field does not mean it is the best value on the Rockies vs. Giants money line.

That's because the Giants have been red hot, going 7-2 in July and are 7-3 in their last 10 road games. San Francisco, which leads the all-time series 239-203, will send right-hander Jeff Samardzija (6-7, 4.01 ERA) to the mound. Samardzija threw seven shutout innings against the Cardinals in the Giants' first-half finale on July 7. He is 2-0 with a 1.20 ERA in his past two outings. He is 5-7 with a 3.97 ERA in 19 career appearances against Colorado.

Offensively, left fielder Austin Slater (.391) has been tearing up opposing pitching since being recalled from the minor leagues. He has hit in six of eight games, going 9-for-23 with three doubles, three homers and 12 RBIs. Catcher Buster Posey (.256) has hit in seven of his past 10 games, including five multi-hit performances. On Friday night in Milwaukee, Posey hit a grand slam in the 10th inning to propel San Francisco past the Brewers.

So who wins Giants vs. Rockies? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Giants vs. Rockies money line you should be all over, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.